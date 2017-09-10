Star-Studded: The Best Parties of the Toronto International Film Festival 2017 

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty
Jonathan Borge
Sep 10, 2017 @ 1:45 pm

Prime Minster Justin Trudeau isn’t the only reason we’re major fans of Canada these days.

In fact, our eyes are set on the city of Toronto, where award winning stars are busy premiering—and most importantly celebrating—their latest flicks at the Toronto International Film Festival 2017. One to watch? Molly’s Game, starring Jessica Chastain and Idris Elba, who headed to The Citizen on Friday for a Grey Goose-hosted affair.

Elba kept it casual in jeans, and a tee, and a long black coat, while Chastain pumped up the glam in a royal blue cap-sleeve Prada dress covered with Swarovski crystals about the shoulders. Priyanka Chopra has also been making her TIFF rounds while promoting Pahuna: The Little Visitors. We loved her sexy front-slip Zaid Affas LBD at the official TIFF soiree, no to mention her checkered bright pink skirt suit at the movie’s premiere.

Meanwhile, Jake Gyllenhaal and the cast of Stronger headed to Soho House to raise a glass to the film we’re sure will make you reach for a box of Kleenex. He portrays Jeff Bauman, a real-life wounded victim of the 2013 Boston Marathon.

RELATED: Jake Gyllenhaal's and Ryan Reynolds's Bromance

Want to see more TIFF action? Check out InStyle’s exclusive portraits of your favorite starsand scroll down for the best parties of the festival.

1 of 26 Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Tatiana Maslany and Jake Gyllenhaal 

at the Stronger premiere party hosted by Grey Goose and Soho House. 

Advertisement
2 of 26 Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Miranda Richardson and Stanley Tucci

at the Stronger premiere party hosted by Grey Goose and Soho House. 

3 of 26 GP Images/Getty

Priyanka Chopra

at the TIFF Soiree. 

Advertisement
4 of 26 George Pimentel/Getty

Margot Robbie

at the I, Tonya after-party hosted by Hugo Boss at Montecito Restaurant.

Advertisement
5 of 26 George Pimentel/Getty

Allison Janney

at the I, Tonya after-party hosted by Hugo Boss at Montecito Restaurant.

Advertisement
6 of 26 Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Judy Greer

at the eONE TIFF party hosted by Grey Goose.

Advertisement
7 of 26 Emma McIntyre/Getty

Bryan Cranston and Neil Burger

at The Upside cocktail party. 

Advertisement
8 of 26 J. Merritt/Getty

Priyanka Chopra

at the premiere of Pahuna: The Little Visitors. 

Advertisement
9 of 26 George Pimentel/Getty

Sverrir Gudnason and Shia LaBeouf

at the Borg/McEnroe premiere. 

Advertisement
10 of 26 Taylor Hill/Getty

Grace Jones

at the Grace Jones: Bloodlight And Bami premiere. 

Advertisement
11 of 26 Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Kate Mara, Greta Gerwig, Jessica Chastain, and Jess Weixler

at Entertainment Weekly's Must List Party.

Advertisement
12 of 26 Isaiah Trickey/Getty

Aimee Mullins, Rupert Friend and Steve Buscemi

at the reception for The Death of Stalin at Pravda Vodka Bar.

Advertisement
13 of 26 George Pimentel/Getty

Benedict Cumberbatch

Advertisement
14 of 26 George Pimentel/Getty

Kate Mara and Emma Roberts

Advertisement
15 of 26 Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Helen Mirren, Emma Thompson, Kristin Scott Thomas, and Nicole Kidman

at Entertainment Weekly's Must List Party.

Advertisement
16 of 26 Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Jessica Chastain

at Entertainment Weekly's Must List Party.

Advertisement
17 of 26 Stefanie Keenan/Getty

 Jessica Chastain and Idris Elba

at the premiere party for Molly's Game.

Advertisement
18 of 26 Tara Ziemba/Getty

Maisie Williams and Bel Powley

at the premiere of Mary Shelley.

Advertisement
19 of 26 Todd Williamson/Getty

Ben Stiller

at Amazon Studios's Brad Status premiere after-party hosted by Johnny Walker.

Advertisement
20 of 26 Rich Fury/Getty

Judy Greer

at the Public Schooled premiere after-party.

Advertisement
21 of 26 George Pimentel/Getty

Elle Fanning

at InStyle + HFPA's annual bash.

Advertisement
22 of 26 George Pimentel/Getty

Dave Franco and Alison Brie

at InStyle + HFPA's annual bash.

Advertisement
23 of 26 George Pimentel/Getty

Octavia Spencer

at InStyle + HFPA's annual bash.

Advertisement
24 of 26 Stefanie Keenan/Getty

 Rachel McAdams, Alessandro Nivola, and Rachel Weisz

at the Disobedience cocktail party.

Advertisement
25 of 26 Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Jamie Bell and Kate Mara 

at the My Days of Mercy premiere party hosted by Grey Goose and Soho House.

Advertisement
26 of 26 Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Ellen Page and Kate Mara 

 at the May Days of Mercy premiere party hosted by Grey Goose and Soho House.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!