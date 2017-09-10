Star-Studded: The Best Parties of the Toronto International Film Festival 2017 

Prime Minster Justin Trudeau isn’t the only reason we’re major fans of Canada these days.

In fact, our eyes are set on the city of Toronto, where award winning stars are busy premiering—and most importantly celebrating—their latest flicks at the Toronto International Film Festival 2017. One to watch? Molly’s Game, starring Jessica Chastain and Idris Elba, who headed to The Citizen on Friday for a Grey Goose-hosted affair.

Elba kept it casual in jeans, and a tee, and a long black coat, while Chastain pumped up the glam in a royal blue cap-sleeve Prada dress covered with Swarovski crystals about the shoulders. Priyanka Chopra has also been making her TIFF rounds while promoting Pahuna: The Little Visitors. We loved her sexy front-slip Zaid Affas LBD at the official TIFF soiree, no to mention her checkered bright pink skirt suit at the movie’s premiere.

Meanwhile, Jake Gyllenhaal and the cast of Stronger headed to Soho House to raise a glass to the film we’re sure will make you reach for a box of Kleenex. He portrays Jeff Bauman, a real-life wounded victim of the 2013 Boston Marathon.

Want to see more TIFF action?