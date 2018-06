The 2007 Toronto Red Carpet Report

Though he's still a relatively young man, Before The Devil Knows You're Dead star Ethan Hawke-whose acting career began when he was a child-sounded a little world-weary at his film's Toronto debut. "A lot of the people that I started [acting] with are either dead or have given up on it," the actor said. Asked if he was enjoying himself during his time in Canada, Hawke gave another cryptic answer. "Every festival experience is awesome if you like the movie you're in. if you don't like the movie you're in, it's not very much fun," he mused.