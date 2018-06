The 2007 Toronto Party Circuit

7 of 10 George Pimentel/WireImage

Don Cheadle and Matt Damon

Matt Damon also teamed up with his Ocean's Thriteen co-star Don Cheadle to catch the premiere of Brad Pitt's The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford at the Elgin Theatre. The busy Damon also hosted the second annual OneXOne gala ito fight poverty and preserve the lives of children around the world, where he was agained joined by Cheadle and Duchess Sarah Ferguson. Ben Affleck helped Damon auction off items like a tennis lesson with Andy Roddick and a trip to South Africa. Matt and Ben kept up their best buddy schtick to entertain the bidders. "People say: 'You're a lot taller than I thought,'" Matt quipped about how the fans react to Affleck. And what do they say to Damon? "People say, 'You're a lot smarter than I thought,'" Affleck quipped.