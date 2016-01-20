6 Things We're Looking Forward to at Sundance

It’s once again time for the Sundance Film Festival! This weekend, we can’t wait to slip into our snow boots and parkas, and head to Park City, Utah, which will fill up with freshly-minted stars and pro cover girls—and guys—alike. Expect Kate Beckinsale, Selena Gomez, Michelle Williams, and more to step onto Main Street this year (AKA: action central) as our editors take you behind the snowy scenes.

Amidst the après–ski fashion, we’re sure to discover a wash of high-impact films, hot young actors, and tech innovations that will inform the months ahead. Plus, we’ll go inside some of Park City’s coolest parties where celebs like Nick Jonas and Matt Damon will be warming up and celebrating their buzzy new projects. Ready? So are we. Here’s we’re most looking forward to this time around: