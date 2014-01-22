Sundance Film Festival Update: Shailene, Diane, Elle and More!

Until next year Park City, Utah! InStyle just wrapped up at the Sundance Film Festival — where we were smack in the middle of Main Street — catching up with all the stars debuting their new films at our pop-up portrait studio. Shailene Woodley greeted everyone with hugs when she came by to discuss her new book-to-movie dark drama White Bird in a Blizzard, while Diane Kruger (in a Chanel skirt and Chloé top) dropped in to tell us about her role in The Better Angels, a film that focuses on the people who influenced Abraham Lincoln in the early 1800s. Elle Fanning filled us in on what marked the 15-year-old star’s third trip to Sundance, where she had two films premiering, Young Ones and Low Down. “I’m kind of a pro at this point,” she said with a smile in her Isabel Marant karate-inspired look. “But the last time I was here, I was nine. So it’s definitely different!” Flip through to see all the behind-the-scenes photos to catch up on everything you missed at the festival.

— Sharon Clott and Karen Levy