Style Moments from the 2008 Sundance Red Carpet

After watching wife Sarah Jessica Parker at the screening of Smart People, it was time for Matthew Broderick to get to work promoting his own Sundance offering, Diminished Capacity. "We didn't bring [our son] James with us because we knew we would both be working," said Broderick, who nevertheless found the time to kick back before hitting the Sundance circuit. "All I did this afternoon was watch people skiing-some of them were good, some of them were not so good!" the actor admitted.