13 Movies We Saw at Sundance: The Good, the Great, and the Head-Scratchers

White Girl

Visceral and often hard to watch, director and writer Elizabeth Wood takes viewers on a drug- and sex-fueled ride through one reckless young girl’s New York summer. Breakout star Morgan Saylor (Homeland) is a privileged white college student who rents an apartment in Queens with her best friend (India Menuez) after freshman year. She quickly becomes entangled with a drug dealer on her block, Blue (Brian Marc) and spirals out of control. Loosely based on Wood’s own life, it’s a raw, poignant and painful commentary on gender, race, and class in our country. Think a modern day version of Kids (1995). Of her graphic scenes with co-stars including Justin Bartha (warning: you’ll see more of the actor than ever before, if you know what we mean) and Chris Noth, Saylor said, “I told myself from the beginning, ‘If you’re going to do this, you have to commit, and you have to agree with yourself that this is okay and that you’re going to go as far as the character would go in that situation.” Saylor not only commits, she presents an honest portrayal of a girl that’s all at once naïve, vulnerable and careless—and sure to stun audiences.