11 Things We’re Packing for the 2016 Sundance Film Festival

Here we come, Utah! This weekend, Team InStyle is headed to the 2016 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah. Along with our L.A.-based editor Angela Salazar, I will be hitting Main Street to watch a bunch of cool indie films, test out virtual reality, interview stars, identify talented newcomers, check out suites, and overall, enjoy the fest. (Follow our snowy adventures on Instagram @sharonclott and @angelarsalazar.) But it’s cold there! So, what to pack? Here’s what will be making it into my medium-size suitcase and carry-on.

A Coat That Feels Like a Sleeping Bag

In my head, this is exactly what I look like. It's the dream. So I'm going for it. I got a similar Moose Knuckles parka as the one that Kate Bosworth wore ($850), so I can magically walk around feeling like The Boz. Plus, Moose Knuckles is basically this year’s Canada Goose, and it's already got the most fashionable fans to prove it: Gina Rodriguez, Katie Holmes, Olivia Palermo, and Jaime King have all worn the brand. This Stirling parka’s so warm, thanks to the down-fill stuffing and fox fur hood. And it’s made in Canada, so I trust it to keep me cozy because the Canadians know cold!

Thermals to Keep Toasty

Standing in lines to get into screenings does not warm you up. Just speaking from experience here. But you know what does? Thermals. This year, I’m into Sweaty Betty’s ski base layers—matching long-sleeve top and leggings ($105 each), which fit right under a sweater or pants.

Boots That Can Handle Snow

We hear there is some fresh powder in Park City, and with that, ruining shoes is a serious concern. My solution: Sorel’s wedge boots ($240). These are waterproof so they'll keep my feet dry when it’s soggy and wet outside, and the platform gives just enough height so it’s comfortable for walking back and forth down Main Street.

Lip Color That’ll Protect My Pucker

In cold weather, lips can get chapped and cracked. This Sugar Lip Treatment from Fresh ($24) has been my saving grace in years past. It’s packed with super nourishing oils like black currant seed and grapeseed to keep my pout moisturized, and it has SPF 15 to keep my lips protected from the sun. It’s also tinted, making it a lip balm and lipstick all in one. I have olive skin, so I usually go for Plum or Tulip.

A Really Warm Top Layer

If I’ve learned anything by now from my years going to Sundance, it’s that the key to a fab festival look is layering. There’s a lot to dress for out there, and you’re constantly moving from brisk outdoors to dry, overheated indoors. I’ve found the secret to what to wear under my parka and over my long-sleeve top—it’s this Eddie Bauer Downlight StormDown shell. It’s super lightweight and compressible, so it can fold up and fit in my bag in case I’m too hot, and it has enough down inside to keep me warm up to -10 degrees. I have it in black so it matches everything ($229, on sale for $115).

An Oversize, Cozy Sweater

There is nothing better than walking around feeling like you’re cocooned in warmth, and this black V-neck sweater from Aritzia’s Babaton line ($185, on sale for $93) does just the trick with its merino wool fabric.

Sunnies to Fake Being a Celebrity

All the celebrities are dressed down in Sundance, so it’s easy to walk around and pretend that you’ve got a film there, too. The secret is wearing a pair of oversize shades—my pick is Warby Parker’s Piper style in black ($95). Then just hold a cell up to your ear and act like you’re calling your publicist about what lounge you’re supposed to be at next, and you’re all set.

A Turtleneck with Some Pizzazz

If it’s not clear by now that layers are my favorite thing in the whole world, let me tell you bluntly: Layering is my favorite thing in the whole world. A turtleneck, like this one from Athleta ($74, on sale for $36), is a must-have for any Layering Queen. It’s not just any T-neck either, it’s merino wool with cooling elements, so it’ll keep you warm and cool at the same time. Plus, it has a Chevron pattern. Pizzazz? Done.

Sunscreen Because the Sun Is No Joke

It’s really sunny in Sundance—hell, it’s even in the name of the festival. You don’t want to be caught getting sunburnt in the snow. I’ve always got Elta MD’s UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46 ($32) in my bag. It’s good for sensitive skin, and it’s fragrance-, oil-, and paraben-free. Plus, it goes on clear and lightweight, so it’s a strong base layer under makeup. And you know how much I love layering.

Moisturizing Lip Color for Tao Nights

When the sun goes down and SPF isn’t an issue, I break out Jessica Alba’s Truly Kissable Lip Crayon for Honest Beauty ($18)—the hue Sheer Rose works best for many skin tones. It’s packed with antioxidants like coconut oil, murumuru butter, and shea butter, so it’s moisturizing, and it goes on really smooth, which is convenient if you’re glossing up in between screenings sans mirror. Then, at night, everyone hits the pop-up Tao at Village at the Lift, which is basically housed in a parking garage, so I’ll probably wear this there, too. Why not?! YOLO. Do people still say that? Whatever, just did.

A Hat with a Ball on Top

Last year, I picked up this Columbia hat ($25) from a booth promoting the work that St. Jude’s Hospital does with celebrities, which conveniently happened to be located inside InStyle’s pop-up portrait studio on Main Street. Mine is like this, but has a patch with the St. Jude’s logo on it. This year, we don’t have a portrait studio, but I love the cause so much, I’ll be wearing this topper with pride.

