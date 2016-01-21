11 Things We’re Packing for the 2016 Sundance Film Festival

If I’ve learned anything by now from my years going to Sundance, it’s that the key to a fab festival look is layering. There’s a lot to dress for out there, and you’re constantly moving from brisk outdoors to dry, overheated indoors. I’ve found the secret to what to wear under my parka and over my long-sleeve top—it’s this Eddie Bauer Downlight StormDown shell. It’s super lightweight and compressible, so it can fold up and fit in my bag in case I’m too hot, and it has enough down inside to keep me warm up to -10 degrees. I have it in black so it matches everything ($229, on sale for $115).