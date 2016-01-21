11 Things We’re Packing for the 2016 Sundance Film Festival

Clayton Chase/Getty Images for Sundance
Here we come, Utah! This weekend, Team InStyle is headed to the 2016 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah. Along with our L.A.-based editor Angela Salazar, I will be hitting Main Street to watch a bunch of cool indie films, test out virtual reality, interview stars, identify talented newcomers, check out suites, and overall, enjoy the fest. (Follow our snowy adventures on Instagram @sharonclott and @angelarsalazar.) But it’s cold there! So, what to pack? Here’s what will be making it into my medium-size suitcase and carry-on.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement