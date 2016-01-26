See the Best Celebrity Street Style Moments at the 2016 Sundance Film Festival

Only a film festival as big as Sundance can draw A-listers from sunny Hollywood and send them running to Park City, Utah for the week. And with this onslaught of celebrities arrives a torrent of cold-weather style inspo (we wouldn't expect anything less). When they're not sitting for portraits, discussing their latest project, or attending screenings, our favorite stylish stars have been snapped in their finest winter gear against perfectly framed snowy backdrops.

Chrissy Teigen, for one, dressed her bump in stretchy black separates that she finished with stand-out pairings (that coat! those frames!), while Sophia Bush bundled up in the chicest way possible—a shearling-lined Coach coat layered over a chunky knit and dark skinnies, with heavy-duty Sorel snow boots.

From fluffy outerwear to winter layers, keep scrolling to see the best celebrity street style snaps from the 2016 Sundance Film Festival.

