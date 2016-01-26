See the Best Celebrity Street Style Moments at the 2016 Sundance Film Festival

Jason Merritt/Getty Image, FameFlynet Pictures
Andrea Cheng
Jan 26, 2016 @ 11:15 am

Only a film festival as big as Sundance can draw A-listers from sunny Hollywood and send them running to Park City, Utah for the week. And with this onslaught of celebrities arrives a torrent of cold-weather style inspo (we wouldn't expect anything less). When they're not sitting for portraits, discussing their latest project, or attending screenings, our favorite stylish stars have been snapped in their finest winter gear against perfectly framed snowy backdrops. 

Chrissy Teigen, for one, dressed her bump in stretchy black separates that she finished with stand-out pairings (that coat! those frames!), while Sophia Bush bundled up in the chicest way possible—a shearling-lined Coach coat layered over a chunky knit and dark skinnies, with heavy-duty Sorel snow boots. 

From fluffy outerwear to winter layers, keep scrolling to see the best celebrity street style snaps from the 2016 Sundance Film Festival.

1 of 16 FAMEFLYNET PICTURES

Chrissy Teigen

The expectant star dressed her bump in black stretchy separates, complete with stand-out extras, like a herringbone coat, statement shades, a Celine cross-body, and cut-out boots.

2 of 16 Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Sophia Bush

Bush bundled up in the chicest way possible—a shearling-lined Coach coat layered over a chunky knit and dark skinnies, with heavy-duty Sorel snow boots. 

3 of 16 FAMEFLYNET PICTURES

Kate Beckinsale

Beckinsale went for a contemporary-cool ensemble, committing to a black-and-white color palette, which included white layers, dark coated J Brand skinnies, and a two-tone Alice + Olivia coat effortlessly draped over her shoulders.

4 of 16 FAMEFLYNET PICTURES

Maude Apatow 

The starlet was a darling at Sundance in a marled orange Rebecca Minkoff sweater that she styled with a cute button-front denim mini, a forest green parka, Jennifer Meyer jewelry, and ankle boots.

5 of 16 FAMEFLYNET PICTURES

Lily-Rose Depp

Depp twinned it up with her fellow Yoga Hosers castmates in red puffers. She paired hers with a scarlet wrap top, wide-leg black pants, and wedged Robert Clergerie boots.

6 of 16 FAMEFLYNET PICTURES

Lena Dunham

The Girls star brought her eccentric style to Sundance with a shearling Loeffler Randall coat, a starry knit, and inky J Brand denim flares, accessorizing with a bright Fjallraven Kanken backpack and aqua sneaks for a playful pop of color.

7 of 16 FAMEFLYNET PICTURES

Bryce Dallas Howard 

Howard braved the cold in a plum ASOS coat ($172; us.asos.com) that she layered over a printed top and black skinnies. The finishing touch? Sorel boots. 

8 of 16 FAMEFLYNET PICTURES

Alison Brie

Brie proved that she's a pro at layering—she topped a blue top with a fur-collared plaid Tory Burch jacket, a black puffer, and a navy toggle coat. Denim skinnies and Tory Burch wedges completed her look.

9 of 16 Mark Sagliocco/GC Images

Riley Keough 

Consider this sweater dressing at its finest—Keough styled her ribbed knit gray dress with a fluffy shearling coat, black opaque tights, and platform waterproof Loeffler Randall boots.

10 of 16 Mark Sagliocco/GC Images

Chloe Sevigny

Sevigny embraced her quirky side in a lavender tie-neck Gucci top with a trimmed cardi and shearling Coach coat. Cropped denim flares, a graphic mini purse, and lace-up boots rounded out her girl-on-the-go look.

11 of 16 Mark Sagliocco/GC Images

Gabrielle Union

Union cold-proofed her pearl-embroidered vest and linen gauze pleated skirt, both by Altuzarra, with a black turtleneck, Wolford tights, a fur Hellessy coat, and black booties.

12 of 16 Jason Merritt/GC Images

Mary Elizabeth Winstead 

Winstead mastered cold-weather style with a pale blue Asos tunic sweater and a black mini that she finished with a shearling Loeffler Randall coat, a burgundy beanie, a color-block Longchamp cross-body, and knee-high boots.

13 of 16 Mark Sagliocco/GC Images

Jena Malone

Malone debuted her baby bump at Sundance in a little black dress that she styled with a plaid shirt (left unbuttoned, except for the top) and a sleek gray coat. 

14 of 16 Mark Sagliocco/GC Images

Brooklyn Decker

The model-slash-actress dared to bare her legs at Sundance, but she bundled up in a cozy sweater dress layered under a utilitarian parka. The finishing touches? An oatmeal knit beanie, gray knee-high boot socks, and tan boots.

15 of 16 Mark Sagliocco/GC Images

Elisabeth Moss

How adorable! Moss lit up the streets of Park City, Utah in a bright red Kate Spade New York toggle coat that she styled with a camel button-front mini skirt, a printed cross-body, and booties.

16 of 16 Mark Sagliocco/GC Images

Imogen Poots 

Poots broke up her all-black ensemble with an army green parka. 

