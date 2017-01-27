Street Style Trends You'll Want to Copy from the Sundance Film Festival

The Sundance Film Festival brings together the best of movies, actors, and cold weather fashion. Located in snowy Park City, Utah, Hollywood's biggest stars get out their warmest coats and highest snow boots for the trek.

Hand-warmers, hats, and all, these stars manage to make bundling up look stylish—without looking like a walking marshmallow. From plush toppers to warm wrap coats, these looks will pull you out of that winter style rut, stat.

VIDEO: 8 Things Celebrities Always Wear at the Sundance Film Festival

Keep scrolling for all of the street style inspiration from Sundance that's will help you embrace the falling temps.