Street Style Trends You'll Want to Copy from the Sundance Film Festival

Olivia Bahou
Jan 27, 2017 @ 2:15 pm

The Sundance Film Festival brings together the best of movies, actors, and cold weather fashion. Located in snowy Park City, Utah, Hollywood's biggest stars get out their warmest coats and highest snow boots for the trek.

Hand-warmers, hats, and all, these stars manage to make bundling up look stylish—without looking like a walking marshmallow. From plush toppers to warm wrap coats, these looks will pull you out of that winter style rut, stat.

Keep scrolling for all of the street style inspiration from Sundance that's will help you embrace the falling temps.

Dianna Agron

Agron makes jewel tones work for winter in a printed midi dress and bold blue clutch.

Brittany Snow

Rocker tees are cold-weather appropriate if you layer, layer, layer, like Snow in a Tory Burch cardigan and beige coat.

Zoey Deutch

Deutch proves it is possible to look ladylike in the worst of weather.

Michelle Monaghan

Monaghan brightens up a parka and Sorel snow boots ($107; sorel.com) with a cheery red lip.

Elle Fanning

A pink Max Mara coat and matching backpack turn this otherwise all-black look into a girly girl's dream.

Meredith Hagner

Who says you could only wear snow boots at Sundance? Red sneakers give this look an edgy vibe.

Liana Liberato

Ripped jeans are not just for summer.

Kristen Stewart

Between the leather jacket, slacks, and sneaks, this look is peak KStew.

Rebecca Dayan

Dayan dared to pair three shades of plum, giving this winning look a retro vibe.

Jaime King

Mixing prints has never looked so fun with a striped coat, patterned dress, and Tory Burch bag.

Maddie Hasson

Between that coat and those pants, Hasson looks like she walked straight off a movie set.

Zoey Deutch

From that wrap coat to those Sorel boots ($97; sorel.com), Deutch is the epitome of cozy chic.

Elizabeth Olsen

Olsen is all of us when the temp drops below 30.

Brighton Sharbino

This look makes us want to ditch our camel-colored topper for a bold hue, stat.

Olivia Culpo

Bundling up has never looked so chic.

