The Winter Parka Every Celebrity Is Wearing at Sundance

Dressing for the cold weather is seldom easy—especially when you're being photographed to death. Such is the case for celebrities at the Sundance Film Festival, the annual gathering of Hollywood execs and indie filmmakers in Park City, Utah taking place this week in subzero temperatures with a mountain of snow. While promoting their passion projects, stars including Leslie Mann, Riley Keough, and Michelle Monaghan turned to burgeoning Canadian-based outerwear brand Moose Knuckles to suit up and look chic. Here, we rounded up their parkas of choice. Stay warm, folks.