The Winter Parka Every Celebrity Is Wearing at Sundance

Dressing for the cold weather is seldom easy—especially when you're being photographed to death. Such is the case for celebrities at the Sundance Film Festival, the annual gathering of Hollywood execs and indie filmmakers in Park City, Utah taking place this week in subzero temperatures with a mountain of snow. While promoting their passion projects, stars including Leslie Mann, Riley Keough, and Michelle Monaghan turned to burgeoning Canadian-based outerwear brand Moose Knuckles to suit up and look chic. Here, we rounded up their parkas of choice. Stay warm, folks.

Michelle Monaghan

The Sidney Hall actress arrived in Park City wearing the Fond-Du-Lac parka.

Riley Keough

The Discovery star dressed up her fur-free Moosonee Parka with black patent leather Tamara Mellon boots while out and about on Main Street. 

Leslie Mann

Mann paired her Debbie Bomber Jacket accented with a fur-trimmed hood and dangling pom poms with a striped T, black jeans, and Hunter boots for The Big Sick premiere at Eccles Theatre. 

Matt Bomer

The Walking Out actor was spotted wearing the Ballistic Bomber all over Sundance—including at the airport. 

Ben Foster

Foster chose the same style in steel blue for the premiere of his fiancé Laura Prepon's new movie The Hero at the Library Center Theater. 

Olivia Culpo

The street style star teamed her Kamloops Jacket with suede thigh-high boots.

