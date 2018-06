Stars Bundle Up in Style at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival

Aside from the movies, what else are we excited to see at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival? The fashion—obviously.

The annual event officially kicked off on January 19 in Park City, Utah, and plenty of celebrities have already been spotted showing off their killer cold weather style. Temps in the snowy town are just below freezing, so it comes as no surprise that there are a multitude of turtleneck sweaters, dressed up denim, and heeled snow boots making the rounds. And of course, plenty of very chic outerwear.

From Kristen Stewart's super casual outfit at the Come Swim premiere that included a colorful sweatband, black leather jacket, white Current/Elliott T-shirt, ripped Mother denim jeans, and burgundy sneakers to more typical red carpet ensembles from Dianna Agron, Jaime King, and Alison Brie, these stars will give you all the winter style inspo you need.

