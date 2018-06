The 2008 Sundance Party Circuit

1 of 24 Gustavo Caballero/Getty

Mischa Barton

"I've been to Sundance three times. The first time was when I was eleven, so obviously the experience has changed for me," said Mischa Barton, who hit the buffet as soon as she arrived for a party to celebrate her festival flick, Assassination Of A High School President, at Marquee. Besides her big premiere, what does this trip hold for Barton? "I get to go skiing on my birthday," the actress, dressed in a Jenni Kayne frock and a pair of not-so-snow-friendly Louboutins, said.



-Bronwyn Barnes and James Patrick Herman