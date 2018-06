4 of 7 Courtesy of Cinemavault Releasing

Blind Date

THE PLAYERS Patricia Clarkson, Stanley Tucci



THE PLOT Stanley Tucci takes on the role of both star and director in this drama, which tells the story of a couple struggling to save their relationship after the death of their daughter. Marrieds Don and Janna (Clarkson) role play a blind date in the hopes of reconnecting and coping with the tragedy that has befallen them.