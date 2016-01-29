Sundance Film Festival 2016: 10 Stars to Watch

Maarten de Boer/Getty Images
The Sundance Film Festival is the birthplace of new stars. With indie film darlings like Elizabeth Olsen, Brit Marling, and Felicity Jones emerging each year, Team InStyle was on the lookout for breakthrough performances, sartorial savvy, and even Hollywood heritage (we’re looking at you Lily-Rose Melody Depp and Maude Apatow) at this month's fest. Some of these up-and-comers were being buzzed about before we hit the ground in Park City (Morgan Saylor, Sarah Gadon), while others took us by complete surprise (J.J. Totah kills it with Carrara marble in Other People!). Here are the 10 rising stars we singled out for 2016.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement