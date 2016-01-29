Sundance Film Festival 2016: 10 Stars to Watch

Stenberg’s role alongside Jennifer Lawrence as Rue in The Hunger Games propelled the now 17-year-old into the spotlight. But it’s her outspoken attitudes on race, gender, and beauty that have kept her there, thanks to her massive social media following. In As You Are, she explores teen sexuality in a way no coming-of-age film ever has, proving Stenberg to be one of the most interesting young people to watch. "I am excited because I hope this film provides representation for people who are struggling with their identities in environments that don’t feel conducive to whoever they are,” she told us. She’s intelligent, empowered, and fearless. Everyone better watch out.