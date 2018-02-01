Celebrity fashion at Sundance Film Festival runs the gamut from red-carpet arrivals in gorgeous gowns, dresses and jewelry to the most on-trend casual outfits (read: cozy coats and boots!). Check out celebs' best-dressed looks at Sundance, get the latest film festival fashion news, and see biggest trends in hairstyle and makeup looks--complete with beauty tutorials. Plus: Sneak behind the scenes at the hottest parties and events, including those infamous Sundance gifting suites filled with luxury swag.

Celebrity fashion at Sundance Film Festival runs the gamut from red-carpet arrivals in gorgeous gowns, dresses and jewelry to the most on-trend casual outfits (read: cozy coats and boots!). Check out celebs' best-dressed looks at Sundance, get the latest film festival fashion news, and see biggest trends in hairstyle and makeup looks--complete with beauty tutorials. Plus: Sneak behind the scenes at the hottest parties and events, including those infamous Sundance gifting suites filled with luxury swag.