Red Carpet Looks from the Palm Springs International Film Festival

Faith Cummings
Jan 03, 2017

With the new year comes new film festivals and awards shows. Everyone is eagerly anticipating the Golden Globes this Sunday, and the 28th annual Palm Springs Film International Festival was the perfect place to start shaking off those jitters.

On Monday night, our favorite stylish ladies and gents were in attendance and naturally, they did not disappoint. From a stunning mother-to-be in a gown from an iconic French fashion house to one of our most beloved actors in an expertly-tailored suit, the sartorial quotient was through the roof. And there were also some big winners for the evening. Ryan Gosling picked up the Vanguard Award, the Hidden Figures cast won for Best Ensemble Performance, Ruth Negga took home the Rising Star accolade, and Nicole Kidman's performance in Lion garnered the International Star Award.

VIDEO: InStyle Golden Globes Top 10 Looks

 

But let's get into the fashion, shall we? We're looking forward to Sunday night's red carpet like never before!

1 of 7 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Natalie Portman

Natalie Portman in Christian Dior.

2 of 7 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman in Christian Dior.
3 of 7 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Janelle Monáe

Janelle Monáe in Jenny Packham.
4 of 7 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Ruth Negga

Ruth Negga in Valentino.
5 of 7 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Amy Adams

Amy Adams in Altuzarra
6 of 7 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Ryan Gosling

Ryan Gosling in Gucci.
7 of 7 David Livingston/Getty

Dev Patel

