Red Carpet Looks from the Palm Springs International Film Festival

With the new year comes new film festivals and awards shows. Everyone is eagerly anticipating the Golden Globes this Sunday, and the 28th annual Palm Springs Film International Festival was the perfect place to start shaking off those jitters.

On Monday night, our favorite stylish ladies and gents were in attendance and naturally, they did not disappoint. From a stunning mother-to-be in a gown from an iconic French fashion house to one of our most beloved actors in an expertly-tailored suit, the sartorial quotient was through the roof. And there were also some big winners for the evening. Ryan Gosling picked up the Vanguard Award, the Hidden Figures cast won for Best Ensemble Performance, Ruth Negga took home the Rising Star accolade, and Nicole Kidman's performance in Lion garnered the International Star Award.

VIDEO: InStyle Golden Globes Top 10 Looks

But let's get into the fashion, shall we? We're looking forward to Sunday night's red carpet like never before!