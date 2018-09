Read on for backstage coverage of the international Palm Springs Film Festival. We're bringing you to all the star-studded parties, giving you sneak peeks of the most talked about films, and taking you on all the red carpets. Plus: see our favorite celebrity looks from the screenings and read exclusive interviews with the stars.

Read on for backstage coverage of the international Palm Springs Film Festival. We're bringing you to all the star-studded parties, giving you sneak peeks of the most talked about films, and taking you on all the red carpets. Plus: see our favorite celebrity looks from the screenings and read exclusive interviews with the stars.