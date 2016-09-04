Newly Single Chloë Grace Moretz Blows Kisses in Festive Frilly Number 

Chloe Grace Moretz isn't losing any momentum since splitting with Brooklyn Beckham last week. The 19-year-old has stayed busy, receiving the honor of the Hollywood Rising Star Award at the 42nd Deauville American Film Festival in France and stunning in show-stopping red carpet numbers while doing so.

Most recently, the actress wowed in a dramatic Alexander McQueen ensemble while posing for photos at the French seaside event. The blonde beauty blew kisses in the flirty knit dress complete with layers of frills, geometric lace, and cinched with a thick leather belt at the waist. The festive number rose to a high neckline with a white buttoned color bordered with red-trimmed ruffles that reappeared at the half-length sleeves, poplin hips, and above-the-knee hem of the dress. Moretz paired her party-ready look with strappy black heels and wore her blonde locks to the side in polished old Hollywood waves.

A few days earlier while receiving her award, the young starlet opted for a full-length ensemble: a pale blue Erdem gown bedecked in bright florals with a plunging keyhole neckline. It's clear that in addition to racking up awards, Moretz has undeniably winning style.