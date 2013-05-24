Poll: Who Is the Fashion Queen of the Cannes Film Festival?

The Cannes Film Festival doesn't wrap for two more days, but Sharon Stone, Fan Bingbing, Jessica Chastain, Milla Jovovich, and Nicole Kidman are already winners thanks to their multiple glamorous red carpet ensembles. These five stars showed up to the most events during the 10-day span looking nothing short of flawless at each. But only one can be the true fashion queen of Cannes! We want to know: Which celebrity is giving you the most style inspiration? Click to see each of their stunning looks now, and then vote for your favorite in the poll below.

