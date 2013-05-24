Poll: Who Is the Fashion Queen of the Cannes Film Festival?

ZumaPress; Wenn; WireImage; Sipa USA; Landov
Marianne Mychaskiw
May 24, 2013 @ 3:11 pm

The Cannes Film Festival doesn't wrap for two more days, but Sharon Stone, Fan Bingbing, Jessica Chastain, Milla Jovovich, and Nicole Kidman are already winners thanks to their multiple glamorous red carpet ensembles. These five stars showed up to the most events during the 10-day span looking nothing short of flawless at each. But only one can be the true fashion queen of Cannes! We want to know: Which celebrity is giving you the most style inspiration? Click to see each of their stunning looks now, and then vote for your favorite in the poll below.

MORE:
See the Red Carpet at the amFAR Gala
• Cannes Film Festival 2013 Fashion Photos
• The Most Memorable Looks At Cannes

1 of 20 ZumaPress

Jessica Chastain in Givenchy Couture

Jessica Chastain in Givenchy Couture.

Advertisement
2 of 20 Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Bulgari

Jessica Chastain in Givenchy

Jessica Chastain in Givenchy.

3 of 20 PDN/VILLARD/SIPA

Jessica Chastain in Saint Laurent

Jessica Chastain in Saint Laurent.

Advertisement
4 of 20 George Pimentel/WireImage

Jessica Chastain in Versace

Jessica Chastain in Versace and Elizabeth Taylor Bulgari jewelry.

Advertisement
5 of 20 DPA /LANDOV

Milla Jovovich in Prada

Milla Jovovich in Prada.

Advertisement
6 of 20 James McCauley/Rex / Rex USA

Milla Jovovich in Valentino Couture

Milla Jovovich in Valentino Couture, a Jimmy Choo clutch, and David Yurman jewelry.

Advertisement
7 of 20 George Pimentel/WireImage

Milla Jovovich in Prada

Milla Jovovich in Prada.

Advertisement
8 of 20 Tony Barson/FilmMagic

Milla Jovovich in Chanel Couture

Milla Jovovich in Chanel Couture.

Advertisement
9 of 20 PA PHOTOS /LANDOV

Sharon Stone in Roberto Cavalli

Sharon Stone in Roberto Cavalli.

Advertisement
10 of 20 WENN

Sharon Stone in Roberto Cavalli

Sharon Stone in Roberto Cavalli.

Advertisement
11 of 20 ZumaPress

Sharon Stone in Roberto Cavalli

Sharon Stone in Roberto Cavalli.

Advertisement
12 of 20 Lia Toby/WENN

Sharon Stone in Roberto Cavalli

Sharon Stone in Roberto Cavalli.

Advertisement
13 of 20 Venturelli/WireImage

Nicole Kidman in L’Wren Scott

Nicole Kidman in L’Wren Scott.
Advertisement
14 of 20 Stuart C. Wilson/Getty

Nicole Kidman in Valentino Couture

Nicole Kidman in Valentino Couture.

Advertisement
15 of 20 Mike Marsland/WireImage

Nicole Kidman in Dior Haute Couture

Nicole Kidman in a Dior Haute Couture embroidered pale pink silk organza bustier evening dress and matching Dior shoes.

Advertisement
16 of 20 Camilla Morandi/Rex / Rex USA

Nicole Kidman in Alexander McQueen

Nicole Kidman in a black pencil dress by Alexander McQueen.

Advertisement
17 of 20 Dominique Charriau/WireImage

Fan Bingbing in Elie Saab Couture

Fan Bingbing in Elie Saab Couture.

Advertisement
18 of 20 ChinaFotoPress via Getty Images

Fan Bingbing in Elie Saab Couture

Fan Bingbing in Elie Saab Couture.

Advertisement
19 of 20 CHP/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES

Fan Bingbing in Ulyana Sergeenko

Fan Bingbing in Ulyana Sergeenko.

Advertisement
20 of 20 VILLARD/PDN/SIPA

Fan Bingbing in Elie Saab Couture

Fan Bingbing in Elie Saab Couture.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!