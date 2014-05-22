#RocksMyWorld: Take an Up-Close Look at Chopard's Treasures from the Cannes Red Carpet

If the Academy Awards are the Super Bowl for fine jewelry, Cannes is the World Cup of beautiful baubles. Throughout the 12-day film festival there are countless photocalls, parties, and black-tie premieres where the most glamorous actresses and supermodels from all over the globe flaunt sensational jewels. Carat for carat the display at Cannes is bigger and brighter than the amazing Oscar gem show. Perhaps the location in the elegant South of France inspires the extra enchantment. Or perhaps the fact that a jeweler, Chopard, is an official sponsor, encourages people to make bold jewelry choices.

While impressive treasures from the A-list of big names in jewelry have made appearances none have shown up as often as Chopard. The artistic director and co-president of the Swiss company, Caroline Scheufele, created 67 jaw-dropping designs especially for 67th anniversary of the festival. At the Hunger Games: Mockingjay premiere, Julianne Moore stood out in earrings from the collection featuring 44-carats of emeralds surrounded by pink sapphires and rubies.

Yet, there is much more in the Chopard Cannes vault than just the 67 pieces made for the occasion. The jeweler stocks an array of styles for actresses to chose from. Cate Blanchett looked spectacular at a party in a pair of large Shrimp earrings with black and white diamonds and blue, lavender and brown sapphires from the jewelers’s Animal World collection. Director Sofia Coppola, who is a member of this year’s jury judging the films in competition, has been seen in a variety of Chopard’s diamond bracelets.

Click through the gallery to see the splendor, including some close-ups of the jewels.

1 of 21 Courtesy of Chopard

Karlie Kloss

The supermodel ignited the Chopard jewelry show at the Opening Ceremony of the Cannes Film Festival in diamond and white gold earrings from the jeweler's Green Carpet Collection.

2 of 21 Courtesy of Chopard

Kendall Jenner

Chopard's gigantic cluster earrings set with 38 carats of marquise-cut diamonds glistened on Jenner's lobes at the Opening Ceremony of the Cannes Film Festival.

3 of 21 Courtesy of Chopard

Paz Vega

The Spanish actress paired Chopard's diamond cocktail ring and pendant earrings with her elegant Elie Saab gown for the Opening Ceremony of the Cannes Film Festival.

4 of 21 Courtesy of Chopard

Julianne Moore

For the premiere of Mr. Turner, Moore chose Chopard's pear-shaped ruby, diamond, and gold wreath earrings to match her custom made Louis Vuitton gown.

5 of 21 Courtesy of Chopard

Cate Blanchett

Blanchett chose a sensational pair of shrimp earrings from Chopard's Animal World Collection to wear to the Trophee Chopard Ceremony. The life-like 18-carat gold crustaceans are set with black and white diamonds, 20 carats of briolette shape sapphires as well as lavender and brown sapphires.

6 of 21 Courtesy of Chopard

Cate Blanchett

At the Trophee Chopard Party, Cate Blanchett wore an astonishing flower necklace with 65.66 carats of green tsavorites and 15.57 carats of pink sapphires, rubies, and diamonds and a 92-carat Rubelite cocktail ring from Chopard.

7 of 21 Courtesy of Chopard

Penelope Crus and Paz Vega

Cruz and Vega both wore Chopard jewelry to the Trophee Chopard Party.

8 of 21 Courtesy of Chopard

Sofia Coppola

One Chopard diamond bracelet made a bold but minimal statement on Coppola at the Trophee Chopard Party.

9 of 21 Courtesy of Chopard

Julianne Moore

At a party for The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Moore looked radiant in Chopard's pendant earrings, each set with an approximately 22-carat emerald surrounded by pink sapphires and rubies.

10 of 21 Courtesy of Chopard

Léa Seydoux

French actress Seydoux, a star of Saint Laurent, showed off her chic style at the film's premiere in Chopard's 39-carat pear-shaped emerald and diamond earrings and an emerald green Prada gown.

11 of 21 Courtesy of Chopard

Hilary Swank

Swank donned a remarkable pair of Chopard pendant earrings with 102 carats of oval shaped tanzanites—a blue-purple stone—opals and diamonds for the premiere of her new film The Homesman.
12 of 21 Courtesy of Chopard

Suki Waterhouse

A lyrical pair of Chopard diamond peacock feather earrings shone on Waterhouse at the premiere of The Homesman.

13 of 21 Courtesy of Chopard

Julianne Moore

For her second film premiering in Cannes, Maps to the Stars, Moore chose all diamond Chopard jewels—drop earrings, two bracelets, and a ring—to match her white Chanel feathered gown.
14 of 21 Courtesy of Chopard

Marion Cotillard

The French actress made a modern jewelry statement in Chopard's chunky diamond chainlink choker at the premiere of her new film Two Days, One Night.

15 of 21 Courtesy of Chopard

Petra Nemcova

At the Two Days, One Night premiere, Nemcova donned a yellow and white bib necklace and earrings from Chopard's Red Carpet Collection. The necklace has 145 carats of diamonds.

16 of 21 Courtesy of Chopard

Chopard's Backstage Party

The artistic director and co-president of Chopard, Caroline Scheufele (in a black dress), poses with Arlenis Sosa, Alessandra Ambrosio, Liu Wen, Eva Herzigova, Adriana Lima, and Petra Nemcova who modeled pieces from her Red Carpet Collection at Chopard's Backstage Party in Cannes.

17 of 21 Oraito / Splash News

Alessandra Ambrosio

The spessartine garnet and diamond necklace and earrings worn by Alessandra Ambrosio at Chopard's Backstage Party in Cannes.

18 of 21 Courtesy of Chopard

Liu Wen

The diamond necklace and earrings worn by Liu Wen at Chopard's Backstage Party in Cannes.

19 of 21 PLV/SIPA

Eva Herzigova

The necklace worn by Eva Herzigova featuring a 60-carat heart shaped sapphire at Chopard's Backstage Party in Cannes.

20 of 21 Venturelli/Getty Images

Adriana Lima

The sapphire and diamond necklace and earrings worn by Adriana Lima at Chopard's Backstage Party in Cannes.

21 of 21 FameFlynet

Petra Nemcova

The diamond butterfly necklace worn by Petra Nemcova at Chopard's Backstage Party in Cannes is set with 1793 gems weighing a total of 101.36 carats.

