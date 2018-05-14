The Best Street Style Moments From the 2018 Cannes Film Festival

Every year, we sit at the edge of our seats waiting to see the breathtaking gowns at the Cannes Film Festival. From the naked dresses to the larger-than-life ballroom gowns, the red-carpet evens are always an exciting battleground as celebrities duke it out for the best-dressed nominations. And this year, celebs are putting just as much effort into their street-style outfits, too.

We've spotted them casually maneuvering through the French streets in chic casual outfits that are worthy of a closer look. So scroll on for the summer fashion inspiration you've been waiting for.