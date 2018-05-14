The Best Street Style Moments From the 2018 Cannes Film Festival

Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images
Alexis Bennett
May 14, 2018 @ 11:45 am

Every year, we sit at the edge of our seats waiting to see the breathtaking gowns at the Cannes Film Festival. From the naked dresses to the larger-than-life ballroom gowns, the red-carpet evens are always an exciting battleground as celebrities duke it out for the best-dressed nominations. And this year, celebs are putting just as much effort into their street-style outfits, too.

VIDEO: Listen to 26 Celebrities Try to Pronounce Cannes

We've spotted them casually maneuvering through the French streets in chic casual outfits that are worthy of a closer look. So scroll on for the summer fashion inspiration you've been waiting for.

 

1 of 36 Iconic/Getty Images

Doutzen Kroes

2 of 36 Iconic/Getty Images

Izabel Goulart

3 of 36 Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

Emilia Clarke

4 of 36 Pierre Suu/Getty Images

Bella Hadid

5 of 36 Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

Thandie Newton

6 of 36 Iconic/Getty Images

Helen Mirren

7 of 36 Iconic/Getty Images

Naomi Campbell

8 of 36 Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

Irina Shayk

9 of 36 Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

Elsa Hosk

10 of 36 Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

Helen Mirren

in Boden sweater and flats.

11 of 36 Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

Winnie Harlow

12 of 36 Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

Diane Kruger

13 of 36 Pierre Suu/Getty Images

Kristen Stewart

14 of 36 Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

Michelle Rodriguez

15 of 36 Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

Amber Heard

16 of 36 Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

Jane Fonda

17 of 36 Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

Sara Sampaio

18 of 36 Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

Alessandra Ambrosio

19 of 36 Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

Lupita Nyong'o

20 of 36 Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

Iskra Lawrence

21 of 36 Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

Jane Fonda

22 of 36 Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

Jessica Chastain

23 of 36 Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

Itina Shayk

24 of 36 Photopix/Getty Images

Bella Hadid

25 of 36 Pierre Suu/Getty Images

Penelope Cruz

26 of 36 Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

Stella Maxwell

27 of 36 Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

Julianne Moore

28 of 36 Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

Romee Strijd

29 of 36 Pierre Suu/Getty Images

Kristen Stewart

30 of 36 Photopix/Getty Images

Cate Blanchett

31 of 36 Pierre Suu/Getty Images

Lea Seydoux

32 of 36 Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

Kristen Stewart

33 of 36 Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

Cate Blanchett

34 of 36 Pierre Suu/Getty Images

Cate Blanchett

in Stella McCartney.

35 of 36 Pierre Suu/Getty Images

Kristen Stewart

in Chanel.

36 of 36 Pierre Suu/Getty Images

Lea Seydoux

in Louis Vuitton.

