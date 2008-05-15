Red Carpet Report: Cannes 2008

Madonna shimmered in a Chanel dress and Chopard diamond jewelry as she arrived-to a chorus of cheers from the assembled crowd-for a special screening of her documentary, I Am Because We Are at the Palais des Festivals. "It's an incredible opportunity to show this film here in Cannes," Madonna said when she took the stage to introduce her labor of love, a film about the plight of orphans in the African nation of Malawi. "I hope that all of you are as inspired by watching the film as I was by making it."