Red Carpet Report: Cannes 2008

May 15, 2008 @ 3:03 pm
Kerry Washington in Gaultier, Premiere of The Palermo Shooting, 2008 Cannes Film Festival, Red Carpet Report, Fashion
Kerry Washington

"I can talk about lipstick for 12 hours a day, especially if it means I get to come to Cannes," said L'Oreal spokeswoman Kerry Washington, who took some time off from talking about the beauty brand to attend the premiere of The Palermo Shooting. Washington wore a stunning Jean Paul Gaultier gown and Chopard diamond jewelry for her red carpet walk.

-Bronwyn Barnes

Sean Gallup/Getty Images
Natalie Portman in Lanvin, 2008 Cannes Film Festival, Closing Ceremony, Cannes Red Carpet Report, Fashion
Natalie Portman

In her final appearance at Cannes, juror Natalie Portman arrived at the Palme d'Or closing ceremony in yet another stunning Lanvin gown, which she paired with Tiffany jewels and vegan-friendly shoes from her own collection for Te Casan.

Sean Gallup/Getty Images
Samantha Morton, Catherine Keener, Michelle Williams, Premiere of Synedoche, New York, 2008 Cannes Film Festival, Cannes Red Carpet Report, Fashion
Samantha Morton, Catherine Keener and Michelle Williams

Michelle Williams made her second appearance on the Cannes red carpet in as many days, re-teaming with co-stars Samantha Morton and Catherine Keener at the premiere of Synecdoche, New York.

Bauer-Griffin
Michelle Williams in Chanel Haute Couture, Premiere of Wendy and Lucy, 2008 Cannes Film Festival, Cannes Red Carpet Report, Fashion
Michelle Williams

Making a surprise appearance in Cannes, Michelle Williams stunned the crowd at the Palais des Festivals in a vintage Chanel Haute Couture dress at the premiere of Wendy and Lucy. "It actually does feel kind of special to have two films at the same time," Williams said at a press conference for her other Cannes flick, Synedoche. "[It's] something you can look back on at the end of your life and think, 'That was a cool thing I did when I was 27.'"

George Pimentel/WireImage
Natalie Portman in Lanvin, Premiere of Che, 2008 Cannes Film Festival, Cannes Red Carpet Report, Fashion
Natalie Portman

Natalie Portman (in Tiffany & Co. jewelry) debuted yet another colorful Lanvin frock on the red carpet at the world premiere of Che, an epic film that tells the story of Argentinian revolutionary Che Guevara. Other fashionable femmes who strutted their stuff up the stairs at the Palais des Festivals included Naomi Campbell and Eva Herzigova.

UPI Photo/Landov
Benicio Del Toro, Premiere of Che, 2008 Cannes Film Festival, Cannes Red Carpet Report, Fashion
Benicio Del Toro

Also at the premiere of Che was the film's main man, Benicio Del Toro, who plays the legendary freedom fighter. Fellow cast members Catalina Sandino Moreno and Rodrigo Santoro were also on hand for the world debut of the four-plus hour double feature.

Tony Barson/WireImage
Madonna in Chanel haute couture, Special Screening of I Am Because We Are, 2008 Cannes Film Festival, Cannes Red Carpet Report, Fashion
Madonna

Madonna shimmered in a Chanel dress and Chopard diamond jewelry as she arrived-to a chorus of cheers from the assembled crowd-for a special screening of her documentary, I Am Because We Are at the Palais des Festivals. "It's an incredible opportunity to show this film here in Cannes," Madonna said when she took the stage to introduce her labor of love, a film about the plight of orphans in the African nation of Malawi. "I hope that all of you are as inspired by watching the film as I was by making it."

Tony Barson/WireImage
Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt, Premiere of Changeling, 2008 Cannes Film Festival, Cannes Red Carpet Report, Fashion
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie (in Reem Acra) looked like an Earth mother-to-be at the premiere of Clint Eastwood's drama, Changeling. Calling herself a "very modern and outspoken woman" at the press conference earlier in the day, Jolie-who walked the red carpet with boyfriend Brad Pitt-credited her powerful performance in the film on her experiences as a mother to brood Maddox, Pax, Zahara and Shiloh.

Wenn
Gwyneth Paltrow, Premiere of Two Lovers, 2008 Cannes Film Festival, Cannes Red Carpet Report, Fashion
Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow continued her reign as the leading lady of style on the red carpet. After making an appearance at the Chopard trophy presentation in a Grecian-inspired Lanvin dress, Paltrow made a quick change into a navy Chanel gown with a peekaboo plunging neckline for the Cannes premiere of Two Lovers.

Francois Guillot/AFP/Getty Images
Sean "P. Diddy" Combs, Premiere of Two Lovers, 2008 Cannes Film Festival, Cannes Red Carpet Report, Fashion
Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Diddy has landed! The perennial partier touched down in Cannes and wasted no time before hitting the scene. After strolling the red carpet at the premiere of Two Lovers, the rap mogul-in his trademark shades-headed to nightspot Palm Beach to celebrate the Jagger Dagger at the Belvedere bash.

Stella Photography/Elevation Photos
Natalie Portman in Lanvin, Premiere of Le Silence de Lorna, 2008 Cannes Film Festival, Cannes Red Carpet Report, Fashion
Natalie Portman

Festival juror Natalie Portman made another stunning appearance on the red carpet, choosing an electric blue tiered ruffle cocktail dress from Lanvin and Tiffany & Co. diamond jewelry for the premiere of Le Silence de Lorna.

Bauer-Griffin
Cate Blanchett, Premiere of Indiana Jones and the Crystal Skull, 2008 Cannes Film Festival, Cannes Red Carpet Report
Cate Blanchett

"I apologize to the entire Russian population in advance," joked Cate Blanchett, before the premiere of Indiana Jones and The Kingdom of The Crystal Skull. The Aussie actress, who felt the need to explain the accent she adopted to play a Soviet villain in the fourth installment of the adventure series, looked flawless in a steel gray Armani Prive gown, tanzanite necklace from the Chopard Red Carpet collection and a Roger Vivier silver clutch.

Vince Flores/Celebrity Photo
Salma Hayek, Premiere of Indiana Jones and the Crystal Skull, 2008 Cannes Film Festival, Cannes Red Carpet Report, Fashion
Salma Hayek

Salma Hayek looked regal in a jade Balenciaga gown and Chopard chandelier earrings at the premiere for Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. Over the weekend, Hayek hit the Partouche charity poker tournament, where she mingled with Ed Norton, Dennis Hopper and Goldie Hawn.

Hahn-Nebinger-Orban/Abaca
Harrison Ford, Calista Flockhart, Premiere of Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, 2008 Cannes Film Festival, Cannes Red Carpet Report
Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart
Also at the Indiana Jones premiere, Harrison Ford got a little backup from girlfriend Calista Flockhart who accessorized her stunning Bill Blass gown with a black clutch from Daniel Swarovski's Red Carpet Collection and Lorraine Schwartz earrings. Was it hard for Ford to slip back into the trademark fedora to play the thrill-seeking character-and do all of his own stunts-after all these years? "It's all smoke and mirrors," the actor admitted. "I don't do stunts, I do physical acting."
Dominique Charriau/WireImage
Penelope Cruz, Premiere of Vicky Cristina Barcelona, 2008 Cannes Film Festival, Cannes Red Carpet Report
Penelope Cruz

Though co-star Scarlett Johansson had to cancel her trip to Cannes, Penelope Cruz provided plenty of sex appeal in a dramatic Marchesa gown (and more than 60-carats of Chopard diamonds) at the premiere of Vicky Cristina Barcelona. "I was worried about being very out there and very big in every scene," the Spanish stunner told reporters about her over the top role. "But Woody [Allen] was always telling me; 'Believe me, I know people like this.'"

Dominique Charriau/WireImage
Sean Penn, U2 Bono, Premiere of The Third Wave, 2008 Cannes Film Festival, Cannes Red Carpet Report
Sean Penn and Bono

Festival juror Sean Penn and U2 frontman Bono looked like long lost friends when they met up on the red carpet at the presidential screening of the documentary, The Third Wave. The film follows a group of volunteers who traveled to Sri Lanka to help victims of the 2004 tsunami. Penn and Bono later hit a cocktail party in celebration of Petra Nemcova's upcoming documentary, Love Evolution.

George Pimentel/WireImage
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, Premiere of Kung Fu Panda, 2008 Cannes Film Festival, Red Carpet Report
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt

On just the second day of the 61st annual Cannes Film Festival, the red carpet at the Palais des Festivals has already seen plenty of traffic. After co-star Jack Black announced to the world that she is expecting twins, Angelina Jolie proudly showed off her baby bump in a gown by Max Azria Atelier (and yellow-gold-and-diamond jewelry from Bulgari) as she and Brad Pitt hit the red carpet for the premiere of Kung Fu Panda.

Tony Barson/WireImage
Lisa and Dustin Hoffman, Lucy Liu in Roberto Cavalli, Premiere of Kung Fu Panda, 2008 Cannes Film Festival, Red Carpet Report
Lisa and Dustin Hoffman and Lucy Liu
Lucy Liu was a vision in white in Roberto Cavalli when she joined Dustin Hoffman and his wife, skincare guru Lisa Hoffman for the premiere of Kung Fu Panda. Star Jack Black-who voices the title character Po-also hammed it up on his way into the Palais des Festivals.
Rex Features
Eva Longoria Parker in Versace, Opening night premiere of Blindness, 2008 Cannes Film Festival, Red Carpet Report
Eva Longoria Parker
Eva Longoria Parker made a memorable entrance at the premiere of Blindness, donning a Mediterranean-blue Versace gown complimented with jewelry by Van Cleef & Arpels.
Christian Augustin/iPhoto
<p>Cate Blanchett</p>
Cate Blanchett

Cate Blanchett showed off her svelte post-baby body in a gown from Armani Prive (and accessorized with stunning Chopard earrings) at the premiere of Blindness. The Aussie actress, who gave birth to her third son just weeks ago, will also walked down the red carpet at the unveiling of Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, which debuted on May 18th.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Julianne Moore, Premiere of Blindness, 2008 Cannes Film Festivl, Red Carpet Report
Julianne Moore

Blindness star Julianne Moore chose to push the envelope with her bold canary-hued Christian Lacroix Haute Couture gown-which she paired with a Bottega Veneta Knot clutch and Chopard diamonds-at her film's big debut. Moore will serve as a festival judge alongside fellow actors Natalie Portman and Sean Penn.

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
Mischa Barton in Chopard jewelry, Premiere of Blindness, 2008 Cannes Film Festival, Cannes Red Carpet Report
Mischa Barton

After the premiere of Blindness, Mischa Barton-who made the most of the neckline of her one-shoulder Alberta Ferretti gown with a pear-shaped sapphire pendant from jeweler Chopard-kicked up her heels at Crystal Beach, where Chopard and designer Alberta Ferretti hosted an opening-night beach party.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
