Red Carpet Report: Cannes 2008

Kerry Washington
Sean Gallup/Getty Images
Natalie Portman
Sean Gallup/Getty Images
Samantha Morton, Catherine Keener and Michelle Williams
Bauer-Griffin
Michelle Williams
George Pimentel/WireImage
Natalie Portman
UPI Photo/Landov
Benicio Del Toro
Tony Barson/WireImage
Madonna
Tony Barson/WireImage
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt
Wenn
Gwyneth Paltrow
Francois Guillot/AFP/Getty Images
Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Stella Photography/Elevation Photos
Natalie Portman
Bauer-Griffin
Cate Blanchett
Vince Flores/Celebrity Photo
Salma Hayek
Hahn-Nebinger-Orban/Abaca
Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart
Dominique Charriau/WireImage
Penelope Cruz
Dominique Charriau/WireImage
Sean Penn and Bono
George Pimentel/WireImage
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt
Tony Barson/WireImage
Lisa and Dustin Hoffman and Lucy Liu
Rex Features
Eva Longoria Parker
Christian Augustin/iPhoto
Cate Blanchett
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Julianne Moore
Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
Mischa Barton
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
1 of 23
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement