Sparks Flew When Nicole Kidman and Naomi Campbell Bumped into Each Other at Cannes

Naomi Campbell and Nicole Kidman are both icons in their own right—while the legendary supermodel has proven she's a runway fixture for the ages with catwalk appearances and ad campaigns throughout her career, Kidman has commanded numerous red carpets with her elegant style and snagged a best lead actress Academy Award.

It's unclear if the duo has frequently crossed paths during their long careers, but we rarely see the pair together at public events or on social media. However, when the stunning pair found each other on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet on Tuesday, there were legitimate fireworks.

Appearing to greet each other like lifelong friends after an extended absence, Kidman (in Armani Privé) and Campbell (in Atelier Versace) rushed toward each other with their arms outstretched, giggled over some secret joke like BFFs, and shared a cozy embrace—and the photos are giving us life.

Click down to see the stars' bonafide red carpet love fest (and their imagined convo).