Kendall Jenner Turns Heads at Cannes in Plunging Dress

George Pimentel
Michelle Guerrere
May 15, 2016 @ 1:15 pm

With the daring looks Kendall Jenner has been decking herself out in at this year's Cannes Film Festival, you'd think she'd attended the international event for decades (not just two years). We've noticed her ensembles seem to follow a simple equation: A plunging neckline dress with super-high side slit and single-sole pumps.

The runway model started out days ago in a flamenco-inspired black-and-red printed number which she paired with a bright red lip and slicked-back updo. For a festival afterparty last night, Jenner pulled out all the stops in a long-sleeve silk navy V-neck gown with a thigh-high slit and fringe hem, which she wore with loose waves and makeup that showed off her beach-bronzed complexion. If you ask us, she takes home this year's Cannes Best-Dressed Award.

RELATED: The Best Looks from the 2016 Cannes Film Festival Red Carpet

💃🏽

A photo posted by Kendall Jenner (@kendalljenner) on

flashback Cannes 2015. I'm back 👋🏼

A photo posted by Kendall Jenner (@kendalljenner) on

