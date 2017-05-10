The Most Glamorous Couples of All Time at Cannes Film Festival

The Cannes Film Festival is one of the most glamorous events of the year—even its name itself is fancy. From its posh location on the water in southern France to the A-list celebrities it attracts, its red carpets are always filled with stunning fashion and high-power couples.

From Brigitte Bardot to Audrey Hepburn, some of Hollywood’s biggest stars have graced the red carpet at Cannes alongside their significant others. We’ve seen iconic moments from couples like Lauren Bacall and Humphrey Bogart to Jane Birkin and Serge Gainsbourg. Even Prince Charles and Princess Diana hit the film festival's famous red stairs.

VIDEO: Listen to 26 Celebrities Try to Pronounce Cannes

In recent years, Hollywood duos like George and Amal Clooney and Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have taken our breath away with their glamorous couples style on Cannes’ center stage.

Ahead of this year’s Cannes kickoff on May 17, keep scrolling to see the 15 most gorgeous couples of all time at Cannes Film Festival.