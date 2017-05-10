The Most Glamorous Couples of All Time at Cannes Film Festival

James McCauley/REX/Shutterstock
Olivia Bahou
May 10, 2017 @ 7:00 pm

The Cannes Film Festival is one of the most glamorous events of the year—even its name itself is fancy. From its posh location on the water in southern France to the A-list celebrities it attracts, its red carpets are always filled with stunning fashion and high-power couples.

From Brigitte Bardot to Audrey Hepburn, some of Hollywood’s biggest stars have graced the red carpet at Cannes alongside their significant others. We’ve seen iconic moments from couples like Lauren Bacall and Humphrey Bogart to Jane Birkin and Serge Gainsbourg. Even Prince Charles and Princess Diana hit the film festival's famous red stairs.

VIDEO: Listen to 26 Celebrities Try to Pronounce Cannes

In recent years, Hollywood duos like George and Amal Clooney and Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have taken our breath away with their glamorous couples style on Cannes’ center stage.

Ahead of this year’s Cannes kickoff on May 17, keep scrolling to see the 15 most gorgeous couples of all time at Cannes Film Festival.

1 of 15 Bettmann Archive/Getty

Elizabeth Taylor and Mike Todd

Advertisement
2 of 15 AP Photo

Lauren Bacall and Humphrey Bogart

3 of 15 George Pimentel/WireImage

Amal and George Clooney

Advertisement
4 of 15 Hulton Archive/Keystone/Getty

Mickey Hargitay and Jayne Mansfield

Advertisement
5 of 15 Andreas Rentz/Getty

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

Advertisement
6 of 15 REX/Shutterstock

Brigitte Bardot and Roger Vadim

Advertisement
7 of 15 Anwar Hussein/Getty

Prince Charles and Princess Diana

Advertisement
8 of 15 Tony Barson/WireImage

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt

Advertisement
9 of 15 Archive Photos/Getty

Betsy Blair and Gene Kelly

Advertisement
10 of 15 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves

Advertisement
11 of 15 Reporters Associes/Gamma-Rapho/Getty

Carlo Ponti and Sophia Loren

Advertisement
12 of 15 Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban

Advertisement
13 of 15 Reporters Associes/Gamma-Rapho/Getty

Mel Ferrer and Audrey Hepburn

Advertisement
14 of 15 Giribaldi/Gamma-Rapho/Getty

Jane Birkin and Serge Gainsbourg

Advertisement
15 of 15 Venturelli/WireImage

Benjamin Millepied and Natalie Portman

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!