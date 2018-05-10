How to Experience Cannes Film Festival Without Setting Foot in France

Cannes Film Festival is underway and we’re itching to borrow an A-lister’s private plane and jet off to the South of France. Unfortunately, neither Beyoncé nor Jay Z has yet to offer us a seat, so we’ll have to make do with eating sub-par croissants on our Pottery Barn couch and perusing the Foreign Cinema category on Netflix.

But just because you can’t make it to the festival IRL, that doesn’t mean you can’t party like a YSL-clad starlet striking a record deal on the bow of a billion-dollar yacht. Rest assured, we have your festival experience covered—and it’s going to look and feel just as amazing as sipping a glass of rosé on the French Riviera (probably).

Scroll down below for your ultimate guide to Cannes sans Cannes.