Emily Ratajkowski Wore Clip-In Bangs on the Cannes Red Carpet

The glamour and glitz of the Cannes Film Festival red carpet may look like the ultimate playground for fans of fashion and beauty, but supermodel and author Emily Ratajkowski arrived with a new look that came courtesy of a little bit of smoke and mirrors. At the premiere of David Cronenberg's Crimes Of The Future, Ratajowski arrived in a long, black lace dress and Chopard jewelry, but her new set of bangs may have managed to steal the attention away from her designer duds and shimmering jewelry.

According to her styist, Jennifer Yepez, Ratajkowski's new look was achieved with clip-in bangs, which let the model and mom play with a fringe look without commiting to the awkward, agonizing grow-out phase that inevitably comes with the excitement and ecstacy of a brand-new haircut.

Ratajkowiski shared a close-up look at her makeup (Patrick Ta, of course) and hair look on her Instagram with a quick video. The clip also offered a closer look at her intricate, sheer spaghetti-strap dress and bold leather-and-brass belt.

"We did the South of France last year, so this was our inspiration," Yepez said of the look. "I took the photo. We were in the bathroom and the light was amazing. Emily loves a bang, so it's our signature look. French-girl bangs in the South of France"

Ratajkowski's see-through dress comes after a mini fashion show back in New York City. No, the model didn't return to the catwalk, but she managed to show off a slew of amazing outfits as she walked her dog and explored the city. While most people don't opt for sheer lingerie-inspired outfits to take their dogs out, EmRata isn't "most people." She opted for boudoir-inspired looks, ab cutouts, and librarian-inspired cardigans for her outings. She even accessoried a super-sexy cardi with a copy of The Best Short Stories of 2021: The O. Henry Prize Winners in hand.