Chopard's "On The Rocks" Party at Cannes 2008

Gwyneth Paltrow

Diamonds were certainly a leading lady’s best friend at the annual Chopard trophy presentation and "On the Rocks" fete, with stars like Gwyneth Paltrow, Salma Hayek and Christina Ricci each sporting a small fortune worth of gems from the famed jeweler. The other hot accessory? A personal bodyguard to protect the precious baubles. Though Paltrow (in a Lanvin dress and Chopard’s dueling diamond cuffs, hoop earrings and oval shaped diamond ring) conducted an entire interview in Spanish, her French language skills were a little more limited. Does the gorgeous blonde parlez Francais? “Un peu. Bonjour!” she trilled, blowing a kiss at the camera.



-Bronwyn Barnes