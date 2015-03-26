whitelogo
Cannes Parties
The films! The fashion! The flashbulbs! Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt captivated the crowd at Cannes at the premiere of
A Mighty Heart
. Plus: Leonardo DiCaprio, Beyonce and Eva Mendes.
SEE ALL THE STARS IN CANNES!
The Stars Come Out in Cannes
The Cinema Against AIDS Gala for amFAR
The de Grisogono Party
Ocean's Thirteen Sweeps Into Cannes!
Best of the Cannes Film Festival
1
of
2
