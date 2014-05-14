From Sweeping Trains to Risqué Lingerie: The Cannes Film Festival's Most Memorable Looks

Ready for some of the year's biggest red carpet moments at the Cannes Film Festival? With the 2014 festivities kicking off today, we're taking a look back at some of the most iconic and unforgettable looks to grace the red carpet of festival's past.

From Jessica Biel's stunning serpent-adorned Marchesa creation in 2013 to Angelina Jolie’s sweeping Emanuel Ungaro canary yellow gown in 2007 and Sharon Stone's peek-a-boo Valentino from 1995, the Cannes Film Festival has produced some of the most memorable red carpet looks of all time. One of our tops picks? Eva Longoria's wow-worthy Marchesa gown from the festival's 2012 opening ceremony, which featured intricate embroidered details and a breath-taking tulle train that shut down the red carpet.

Want more from Cannes? See the most memorable looks to touch down in the French Riviera in our gallery!

Princess Diana in Catherine Walker, 1987

Princess Diana made a royal entrance when she stepped out in Catherine Walker's ruched pastel gown in a delicate light blue.

Madonna in Jean Paul Gaultier, 1991

Who could forget Madonna's lingerie-inspired Jean Paul Gaultier shocker? Not us!
Sharon Stone in Valentino, 1995

Peek-a-boo! We witnessed Stone's Valentino dress reveal on the red carpet.

Kate Moss in Cerruti, 1997

Simply stunning! Kate Moss joined Johnny Depp in a streamlined Cerruti simple yet statement-making shift.

Paris Hilton, 2001

Always one to grab the spotlight, Hilton decked herself out in this unforgettable diamante beret and black dress with famous actors' names splashed across it.

Penelope Cruz in Dior Haute Couture, 2003

The spanish beauty drew inspiration from her homeland to open the festival in a baroque Dior Haute Couture ball gown.

Nicole Kidman in Pucci, 2003

The stunning actress donned this long halter neck Pucci gown that was complete with a vibrant floral print, a high slit, and a collar with pearl and multicolored precious stones.

Jennifer Aniston in Atelier Versace, 2004

Aniston owned the carpet in an Atelier Versace white-hot halter gown that showed off her killer body.

Diane Kruger in Chanel, 2004

While Kruger dons an enviable gown at the festival almost every year, this Chanel design stands out as one her most impressionable looks because of the floral and feather tiers.

Beyonce in House of Dereon, 2006

Queen B made a splash in a floral House of Dereon dress which featured an abstract print.

Angelina Jolie in Emanuel Ungaro, 2007

Jolie hit the red carpet in a sweeping Ungaro canary yellow haute couture gown that cemented her status as one of Hollywood's hottest bombshells.

Cate Blanchett in Armani Privé, 2008

Blanchett struck a fierce pose during the festival's opening ceremony in this custom one-shoulder Armani Privé creation, which featured soft cascading ruffles.

Natalie Portman in GIvenchy, 2008

Portman looked like a sculptural dream in this white Givenchy dress, leaving a lasting impression on everyone in her path.

Angelina Jolie in Max Azria, 2008

Glowing while pregnant with Knox and Vivienne, mom-to-be Jolie did red carpet maternity style right in Max Azria at the film festival.

Cate Blanchett in Alexander McQueen, 2010

Never one to dodge a style risk, Cate Blanchett scored a high fashion win at the festivities in a bold Alexander McQueen gown.

Kate Beckinsale in Marchesa, 2010

Beckinsale was an angelic sight to see in this outstanding Marchesa creation, which featured a blue draped tulle ruffle skirt and crystal-adorned bodice.

Uma Thurman in Versace, 2011

The actress floated down the carpet for the festival's opening ceremony in a white feathered Versace gown and bold emerald jewels.

Rachel McAdams in Marchesa, 2011

Something dramatic and red for a carpet to match: McAdam's illusion Marchesa gown with sheer sweeping train.

Claudia Schiffer in Chanel Couture, 2011

The model proved age is nothing but a number when she rocked this sheer Chanel design which made a lasting impression.

Kirsten Dunst in Chanel Couture, 2011

Dunst stepped out for the festival's closing ceremony in this custom Chanel gown, which features a heavily fluffy skirt and silver metallic bodice.

Penélope Cruz in Marchesa, 2011

Cruz stood out on the red carpet in a breath-taking nude and lilac Marchesa gown with a flowing tulle train and sparkling embroidered details.

Heidi Klum in Marchesa, 2012

Klum looked breathtaking when she took to the red carpet in the is dazzling Marchesa design which was fully beaded with fringe detailing.

Reese Witherspoon in Atelier Versace, 2012

A mom-to-be at the time, Witherspoon dazzled in a a custom-made navy silk chiffon Atelier Versace gown covered in Swarovski crystals with a cut-out back and proved that a baby bump can make a great accessory on the red carpet.

Kristen Stewart in Reem Acra, 2012

Going majorly glam for the occasion, Stewart stunned in a bright red Reem Acra gown, which perfectly matched the starlets lip color.

Salma Hayek in Gucci, 2012

Hayek made a statement in this revealing Gucci when she strutted her stuff down the red carpet.

Freida Pinto in Michael Angel, 2012

The actress hit up the festival's opening ceremony in this fresh and original strapless Michael Angel dress, which had a multi-colored crystallized bodice and pink draped skirt with a thigh-high split.

Diane Kruger in Christian Dior Couture, 2012

For the closing ceremony, Kruger donned a checkered sleeveless ball gown by Dior which featured black lace embroidered details and ended the festival on a high note.

Eva Longoria in Marchesa, 2012

Longoria shut the red carpet down at the opening ceremony in this stunning Marchesa gown, complete with intricate embroidered details and a breath-taking tulle train.

Isla Fisher in Oscar de la Renta, 2013

Hitting up the festival's opening ceremony, the actress stood out wearing an Oscar de la Renta strapless crimson red dress with multiple choppy layers.

Olivia Palermo in Roberto Cavalli, 2013

Palermo wore an opulent gold sequined Roberto Cavalli gown topped with a Zara blazer, creating a truly mesmerizing look.

Selita Ebanks in Gabriela Cadena, 2013

The model shined in a neon yellow Gabriela Cadena gown complete with flowing train and piles of sparkling jewels.

Carey Mulligan in Christian Dior, 2013

Mulligan was pale perfection in a Dior Haute Couture blush matte satin duchesse gown alongside director Baz Luhrmann during the festival's opening ceremony.

Solange Knowles in Stephane Rolland Couture, 2013

Knowles looked fierce in this Stephane Rolland creation adorned with feather accents at the festival's opening ceremony.

Emma Watson in Chanel, 2013

Watson made our jaws drop in this custom Chanel design that perfectly accented her svelte frame.

Tilda Swinton in Haider Ackermann, 2013

Always one to make a statement, the actress wore a custom Haider Ackermann gold ensemble which included a shimmering fluid long-sleeve top and extra long pants.

Marion Cotillard in Christian Dior, 2013

Cotillard made an entrance in a silk bustier Christian Dior dress which featured multicolored vertical stripes.

Jennifer Lawrence in Christian Dior, 2013

Lawrence has donned a multitude of Dior looks, but this black-and-white number by the label stands out among the rest.

Zoe Saldana in Valentino, 2013

Saldana looked regal in this sleeveless brocade Valentino gown, which was a more conservative (and therefore, surprising) look for the typically edgy actress.

Jessica Chastain in Givenchy, 2013

Chastain looked absolutely regal in this purple beaded Givenchy creation that popped on the red carpet.

Jessica Biel in Marchesa, 2013

Biel took to the red carpet in a feathered and embroidered creation from Marchesa, which she paired with a stunning serpent necklace to make the look unforgettable.

