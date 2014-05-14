From Sweeping Trains to Risqué Lingerie: The Cannes Film Festival's Most Memorable Looks

Ready for some of the year's biggest red carpet moments at the Cannes Film Festival? With the 2014 festivities kicking off today, we're taking a look back at some of the most iconic and unforgettable looks to grace the red carpet of festival's past.

From Jessica Biel's stunning serpent-adorned Marchesa creation in 2013 to Angelina Jolie’s sweeping Emanuel Ungaro canary yellow gown in 2007 and Sharon Stone's peek-a-boo Valentino from 1995, the Cannes Film Festival has produced some of the most memorable red carpet looks of all time. One of our tops picks? Eva Longoria's wow-worthy Marchesa gown from the festival's 2012 opening ceremony, which featured intricate embroidered details and a breath-taking tulle train that shut down the red carpet.

Want more from Cannes? See the most memorable looks to touch down in the French Riviera in our gallery!