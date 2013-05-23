Inside the Bulgari and Cleopatra 50th Anniversary Reception With Jessica Chastain

Bulgari celebrated the 50th anniversary of Cleopatra at the Cannes Film Festival! Following a screening of the epic movie, the famed jewelry brand hosted a reception that showcased the famous collection of jewels star Elizabeth Taylor wore and received during filming (many as gifts from Richard Burton). Jessica Chastain (in Givenchy) was among the guests invited to view the baubles, which included Taylor's emerald and diamond brooch, snake wrap bracelet, and beautiful hand mirror (shown). Click to see more parties at Cannes.

