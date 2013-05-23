Inside the Bulgari and Cleopatra 50th Anniversary Reception With Jessica Chastain

Jennifer Davis
May 23, 2013 @ 10:15 am

Bulgari celebrated the 50th anniversary of Cleopatra at the Cannes Film Festival! Following a screening of the epic movie, the famed jewelry brand hosted a reception that showcased the famous collection of jewels star Elizabeth Taylor wore and received during filming (many as gifts from Richard Burton). Jessica Chastain (in Givenchy) was among the guests invited to view the baubles, which included Taylor's emerald and diamond brooch, snake wrap bracelet, and beautiful hand mirror (shown). Click to see more parties at Cannes.

1 of 20 Venturelli/Getty Images

Jessica Chastain

Jessica Chastain (in Givenchy) celebrated the 50th Anniversary of Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton’s Cleopatra at a cocktail party, which followed a screening of the film at the Cannes Film Festival. Hosted by Bulgari, the event showcased Taylor’s famous collection of Bulgari jewels like her emerald and diamond brooch, snake charmer wrap bracelet, and a beautiful hand mirror (shown).

2 of 20 Samir Hussein/Getty Images

Rosario Dawson

Rosario Dawson stopped by famed Swiss jewelry company Avakian's suite during the Cannes Film Festival.

3 of 20 Dave M. Benett/Getty Images

Zachary Quinto and Uma Thurman

Uma Thurman and Zachary Quinto set sail to celebrate Robert Redford's latest film All Is Lost at his after-party, which was hosted on a boat.

4 of 20 EPA/SEBASTIEN NOGIER /LANDOV

Stacy Keibler

Stacy Keibler attended a bash thrown by jewelry company de Grisogono at the Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc during the Cannes Film Festival.

5 of 20 Splash News

Natalia Vodianova and Melanie Brown

Melanie Brown showed her support for Natalia Vodianova (in Ulyana Sergeenko) at the Naked Heart Foundation and Film Aid Gala in Cannes. The gala raised funds for Vodianova's organization, which aims to provide a safe play space for children around the world.
6 of 20 Todd Williamson/Invision/AP

Zachary Quinto and Dita Von Teese

France Cannes Cointreau and Nikki Beach welcomed stars like Star Trek Into Darkness's Zachary Quinto and Milla Jovovich to check out a private performance by Dita Von Teese at Les Marches in France.
7 of 20 DP/AAD/starmaxinc.com

Jessica Biel and Justin TImberlake

Jessica Biel (in Marchesa) supported husband Justin Timberlake at the premiere of his new film Inside Llewyn Davis at the Cannes Film Festival. The movie follows a singer-songwriter navigating the New York City music scene in the 1960s.

8 of 20 Dave M. Benett/Getty Images

Olga Kurylenko and Naomie Harris

Olga Kurylenko and Naomie Harris (in Monique Lhuillier) attended Finch’s Quarterly Review Cannes Filmmakers Dinner at the Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc.
9 of 20 Andreas Rentz/Global Gift Gala/French Select via Getty Images

Dita Von Teese and Eva Longoria

Dita Von Teese and Eva Longoria (in Emilio Pucci) helped raise funds and awareness for women and children in need at the 2nd Annual Global Gift Gala at the Intercontinental Carlton Hotel in Cannes.

10 of 20 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for IWC

Christoph Waltz and Karolina Kurkova

Christoph Waltz and Karolina Kurkova (in Balmain) were on hand at the For the Love of Cinema event hosted by luxury Swiss watch company IWC Schaffhausen at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, France.
11 of 20 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Princess Charlene of Monaco and Raf Simons

Princess Charlene of Monaco (in Dior) celebrated with her friend and Dior designer Raf Simons at a cocktail reception she threw in his honor to celebrate Dior's Resort Cruise Collection.
12 of 20 PJB/SIPA

Liv Tyler

Liv Tyler (in Tanya Taylor) treated herself to a Magnum ice cream bar at the brand's Cannes Beach Lounge.

13 of 20 Michael Buckner/Getty Images

Rachel Bilson and Hayden Christensen

Rachel Bilson (in Dolce & Gabbana) came out to support her beau Hayden Christensen at an event he hosted with Michael Saylor to celebrate the launch of their new production company, Glacier Films, aboard the Yacht Harle in Cannes.
14 of 20 Michael Buckner/Getty Images

James Franco and Ahna O'Reilly

James Franco toasted actress Ahna O'Reilly (in Georges Hobeika) at a dinner party that he and The Art of Elysium threw in her honor, recognizing her notable film debut at Cannes. She stars in two films premiering at the festival: As I Lay Dying and Frutivale Station.

15 of 20 George Pimentel/WireImage

Rooney Mara and Francisco Costa

Rooney Mara (in Calvin Klein) joined Calvin Klein Creative Director Francisco Costa at a party he hosted along with the Independent Filmmaker Project to honor women who have made an impact on film during the 66th Annual Cannes Film Festival in France. Mara was also just named the face of Calvin Klein's new fragrance, Downtown.

16 of 20 INFphoto.com

Colin Firth and Paz Vega

After Colin Firth presented the Trophée Chopard to rising stars Blanca Suárez and Jeremy Irvine at the Cannes Film Festival, he made his way to the after-party at the Chopard Lounge, where he celebrated with Spanish actress Paz Vega.

17 of 20 INFphoto.com

Solange Knowles

Solange Knowles (in Etro) provided the musical entertainment at the Chopard Trophée after-party, held at the Hotel Martinez.

18 of 20 Traverso/L'Oreal/Getty Images

Liya Kebede, Ines de la Fressange, and Freida Pinto

L'Oreal brand ambassadors Liya Kebede (in Alberta Ferretti), Ines de la Fressange, and Freida Pinto (in Sanchita) got glam for a cocktail reception hosted by the cosmetics company in Cannes.

19 of 20 Traverso/L'Oreal/Getty Images

Fan Bingbing and Julianne Moore

Fan Bingbing and Julianne Moore (in Dior Haute Couture) enjoyed a cocktail reception hosted by L'Oreal, held at the Martinez Hotel.

20 of 20 Michael Buckner/Getty Images for Torch

Timothy Scott Bogart and Justin Timberlake

Justin Timberlake celebrated his upcoming project Spinning Gold, a film chronicling the life of Neil Bogart. Bogart's son, Timothy Scott Bogart (pictured) wrote the script. Filming is set to begin early next year.

