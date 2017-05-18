5 Cannes Film Festival Movies That Are Destined to Be Blockbuster Hits

It’s hard not to get caught up in the glitz and glamor of Cannes Film Festival’s onslaught of red carpet arrivals and yacht parties, but at the heart of the event is one thing: MOVIES. Cannes is, indeed, a film festival—a really impressive one, at that.

If you can pull yourself away from the stream of celebrity Instagrams for a second or two, take a look at five of the festival’s most highly anticipated offerings. These movies are going to be springing up everywhere in a matter of months, so keep your eyes peeled!

RELATED: All the Celebrity Looks from the 2017 Cannes Film Festival Red Carpet

VIDEO: Listen to 26 Celebrities Try to Pronounce Cannes

Scroll down below to see the films we’re betting on.