THE PLAYERS Harrison Ford, Cate Blanchett, Shia LaBeouf



THE PLOT Indy's recent activities have made him the object of suspicion, and the government has put pressure on the university to fire him. Indiana meets rebellious young Mutt (Shia LaBeouf), who offers a proposition for the adventurous archaeologist: If he'll help Mutt on a mission with deeply personal stakes, Indy could very well make one of the most spectacular archaeological finds in history: the Crystal Skull of Akator. Chief among their rivals is Irina Spalko (Cate Blanchett), whose elite military unit is scouring the globe for the eerie Crystal Skull, which they believe can help the Soviets dominate the world.