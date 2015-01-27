Cannes 2008 Hot Spots

5 of 5 Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage

Palais des Festivals

All roads lead to the red carpet at the Palais des Festivals, where celebrity-spotters spend hours waiting to catch a glimpse of their favorite stars. The dress code for this short stretch into the theater is strict; gowns and tuxes only, no matter who you are. This year, Penelope Cruz, Harrison Ford and Madonna will each take a trip up the stairs to premiere their festival offerings.