Cannes 2008 Hot Spots

International resort chain Nikki Beach will open up a temporary outpost at the Palais Stephanie just for the festival. During the day, guests can work on their tans and order lunch from the Grand Hotel to refuel for the late night ahead. Maria Menounos and Elizabeth Hurley were among the celebrities who stopped by the hot spot in 2007.
Eden Roc Hotel
Located just down the Riviera in glamorous Cap d'Antibes, the legendary Eden Roc Hotel caters to Hollywood royalty in search of some privacy. The Ocean's Thirteen gang spent much of their time soaking up the rays on the patio of this ultra-exclusive spot. For those attending parties on the million-dollar yachts parked off the cliffs, a private pier is the perfect landing spot for water shuttles.
The Pool at the Hotel du Cap
At night, the pool at the Hotel du Cap is the perfect place for a party. In 2007, jewelry maker De Grisogono held a private dinner and after-party that culminated with a DJ set by Kid Rock and a fashion show by Kimora Lee Simmons. Beyonce even dropped by to support Kelly Rowland, who belted out a few songs for the VIPs in attendance.
Baoli
After playing host to the Ocean's Thirteen after-party, hot spot Baoli became the glittering location for Dolce & Gabbana's Glamorous party. Eva Mendes, Jay-Z and Bono were among the celebrities who packed into the VIP area to watch legendary singer Gloria Gaynor sing the 70's hit, "I Will Survive."
Palais des Festivals
All roads lead to the red carpet at the Palais des Festivals, where celebrity-spotters spend hours waiting to catch a glimpse of their favorite stars. The dress code for this short stretch into the theater is strict; gowns and tuxes only, no matter who you are. This year, Penelope Cruz, Harrison Ford and Madonna will each take a trip up the stairs to premiere their festival offerings.
