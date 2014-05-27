Get the Look: Chloë Grace Moretz's Barely-There Shimmery Eye from Cannes

We admit—when it comes to sparkly eye shadow, we tend to go overboard on the glitter. But at the Cannes premiere of Clouds of Sils Maria, Chloë Grace Moretz demonstrated the perfect balance of drama, and we're taking notes! "I was inspired by the color and flirtiness of Chloë's mint green Chanel dress. I wanted it to be the main focus, so I kept the makeup soft and fresh," her makeup artist Mai Quynh tells InStyle.com, exclusively. To start, Quynh focused on created a flawless canvas, blending a layer of Laura Mercier Smooth Finish Fluide Foundation in Vanille ($48; lauramercier.com in July) all over, then touched up under the eyes and around the nose with concealer. A sweep of the Second Skin Cheek Color in Peach Whisper ($25; lauramercier.com) created a believable flush, and after a light dusting of setting powder, she moved on to the sheer, shimmery eye.

Quynh stuck to soft mauve shades, and layered a trio of Laura Mercier's Caviar Eye Colors ($26 each; lauramercier.com) to get the subtle effect just right. "Although her makeup is barely there, it's important to make sure that every feature is defined, but not overly done," she adds. Starting with the pale Sugar Frost color, the pro concentrated the frosty tone along the inner corners of Moretz's eyes, then followed by blending the purple Amethyst hue into the crease for extra definition. In lieu of eye liner, she kept the airy feeling going by using the asphalt Grey Pearl shade along the top lash line, and continued the color along her lower lash line. She then used a soft brow pencil to define the star's arches, and a few layers of black mascara topped off the eyes. The Laura Mercier Rouge Nouveau Lip Color in Coy ($25; lauramercier.com), a soft pink, tied the look together. "This look is very wearable for every day," Quynh says. "It's soft, fresh, and great for the spring and summer."

