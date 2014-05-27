Get the Look: Chloë Grace Moretz's Barely-There Shimmery Eye from Cannes

Jean Catuffe/FilmMagic
Marianne Mychaskiw
May 27, 2014 @ 2:43 pm

We admit—when it comes to sparkly eye shadow, we tend to go overboard on the glitter. But at the Cannes premiere of Clouds of Sils Maria, Chloë Grace Moretz demonstrated the perfect balance of drama, and we're taking notes! "I was inspired by the color and flirtiness of Chloë's mint green Chanel dress. I wanted it to be the main focus, so I kept the makeup soft and fresh," her makeup artist Mai Quynh tells InStyle.com, exclusively. To start, Quynh focused on created a flawless canvas, blending a layer of Laura Mercier Smooth Finish Fluide Foundation in Vanille ($48; lauramercier.com in July) all over, then touched up under the eyes and around the nose with concealer. A sweep of the Second Skin Cheek Color in Peach Whisper ($25; lauramercier.com) created a believable flush, and after a light dusting of setting powder, she moved on to the sheer, shimmery eye.

Quynh stuck to soft mauve shades, and layered a trio of Laura Mercier's Caviar Eye Colors ($26 each; lauramercier.com) to get the subtle effect just right. "Although her makeup is barely there, it's important to make sure that every feature is defined, but not overly done," she adds. Starting with the pale Sugar Frost color, the pro concentrated the frosty tone along the inner corners of Moretz's eyes, then followed by blending the purple Amethyst hue into the crease for extra definition. In lieu of eye liner, she kept the airy feeling going by using the asphalt Grey Pearl shade along the top lash line, and continued the color along her lower lash line. She then used a soft brow pencil to define the star's arches, and a few layers of black mascara topped off the eyes. The Laura Mercier Rouge Nouveau Lip Color in Coy ($25; lauramercier.com), a soft pink, tied the look together. "This look is very wearable for every day," Quynh says. "It's soft, fresh, and great for the spring and summer."

Check out more of the best beauty moments from Cannes in our gallery.

2 of 12 Mike Marsland/WireImage

Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence continued to flaunt her grown-out pixie while promoting The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1. This time, the star chose to style her now bob with edgy, side-swept waves.

3 of 12 Nicolas Genin/Abaca/startraksphoto

Jessica Chastain

For the premiere of The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby, Jessica Chastain oozed Old Hollywood glam with glossy vintage waves and a dramatic red pout.

4 of 12 Sven/AFF-USA

America Ferrera

America Ferrera sported classic waves with a modern twist. Deciding on a deep side-part, hairstylist Christian Wood prepped with Bumble and Bumble Surf Spray ($26; bumbleandbumble.com) to add texture and volume. He then slicked the hair to one side, using Fekkai Sheer Hold Hairspray Rush ($20; fekkai.com), and pinned into place. To create her soft waves, Wood used a T3 Styling Wand ($130; sephora.com) and gently curled away from the face. Once the waves cooled, he sprayed texturizing spray throughout for an additional boost of body. To finish, he carefully brushed the hair to break up the waves and misted hair spray for long-lasting results.
5 of 12 Dave Bedrosian/Future Image/WENN

Salma Hayek

We were happy to see Salma Hayek’s signature voluminous curls make an appearance at the Saint Laurent premiere.
6 of 12 Sipa USA

Freida Pinto

The actress, who stunned in Michael Kors, accented her fancy festival attire with sparkly shadow and a statement lip. Shop L’Oreal Colour Riche Lipcolour in Raisin Rapture ($9; drugstore.com) to score the same burgundy shade.
7 of 12 Mustafa Yalcin/Anadolu Agency/TT/Sipa USA

Julianne Moore

The famous redhead complemented her Louis Vuitton ensemble with dark smoky eyes and creamy mauve lipstick.

8 of 12 Mike Marsland/WireImage

Lupita Nyong’o

For Calvin Klein’s Women in Film party, the Oscar winner chose a glamorous yet understated makeup routine. Once enhancing the star’s natural glow with Lancome Tient Miracle ($43; lancome-usa.com), makeup artist Nick Barose filled in her brows for a classic movie star look. Rather than relying on black eyeliner to elongate her eyes, Barose opted for chocolate brown instead. "Brown is just less harsh than black so it's perfect for Cannes," he tells us. For a final pop of color, he applied Lancôme Baume In Love Lip Balm in Very Cherry ($26; lancome-usa.com), a sheer, glossy shade.
9 of 12 Joel Ryan/Invision/AP

Liya Kebede

For the model’s first Cannes red carpet appearance, makeup artist Karim Rahman amped up the drama with lush lashes and a red lip, using L’Oreal Colour Riche Lipcolour in Raspberry Rush ($8; ulta.com) for a bold, dewy finish.
10 of 12 FORUM/ZUMAPRESS

Eva Longoria

To balance her beachy waves, Eva Longoria went with heavy eye makeup and a rosy pink lip. For extra intensity, makeup artist Karim Rahman smudged Loreal Silkissime Eyeliner by Infallible in Black ($9; ulta.com) along the star’s lower lash line.
11 of 12 Ye Pingfan/Xinhua/ZUMAPRESS

Zoe Saldana

Zoe Saldana's jade-accented gown called for neutral tones in her makeup routine. The final look? Velvety matte skin and a shiny nude lip.
12 of 12 Aapimages/Panckow/DPA/ZUMAPRESS

Blake Lively

At the Mr. Turner premiere, Blake Lively paired her signature waves with metallic shadow and a summer-ready lip color. To steal her exact shade, pick up L'Oreal Paris Colour Riche Caresse Wet Shine Stain in Rose On and On ($10; drugstore.com).

