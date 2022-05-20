TikTok Star Anna Sitar Went to Cannes in a Sleek White Dress — and Wait Until You See the Back

What was the getting ready process like?

I have only had a few get ready experiences that weren't me alone in my small LA apartment bathroom and this was one of them. In comparison to any event before, this process was lively. My hotel door remained open as photographers and journalists wandered in and out to help document the experience. It felt out of body to meet and collaborate with so many incredibly talented individuals. Normally I would have music playing, but whenever I have a makeup and hair artist with me, I prefer to visit with them, hear about their journey in their career, or favorite opportunities they've been a part of. Part of it is my midwest friendliness, and the other part is my genuine curiosity about everyone's own lives and what happens in their day to day.