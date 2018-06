amfAR's 2008 Cinema Against AIDS Gala

For the 13th year in a row, Sharon Stone called upon her famous friends to help raise money for the fight against AIDS at the annual amfAR Cinema Against AIDS gala in Cannes. Madonna (in Stella McCartney) and Sean Combs each auctioned off one-on-one time-Madge sold a private performance for two, and Diddy offered his highest bidder the chance to roll with him for 24 hours-while singer Mary J. Blige (in Marchesa) inspired the crowd with a three-song set. Madonna also put her own Chanel bag on the block, but drew the line when Stone offered one bidder the chance to make out with the Material Girl. "I'm worth more than a million dollars," said the singer, who kept her lips to herself. Still, despite the absence of celebrity PDA, amfAR raised a record-breaking $10 million dollars. "I just feel privleged that I can help," said a humble Stone, taking her seat for the first time as her guests made their way home.



-Bronwyn Barnes