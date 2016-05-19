See All the Dazzling Looks from amfAR’s 2016 Cinema Against Aids Gala in Cannes

The French Riviera just got a little more glitzy on Thursday for the amfAR 2016 Cinema Against Aids Gala, one of the hottest red carpets to take place during the 69th annual Cannes Film Festival. The 23rd annual charity event is underway at the Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Cap d’Antibes and we can’t take our eyes off of some of the show-stopping looks.

Katy Perry sparked fireworks with her hot off-the-shoulder red lace Marchesa gown, complete with rose petals embellishing her sleeves and train. She paired the look with an equally dramatic red lip and pulled back ‘do. Dame Helen Mirren continues to wow in Cannes, stepping out in a black dress with sheer sleeves and metallic detailing. Bella Hadid, who stunned crowds with a slit up to there at the Wednesday premiere of The Unknown Girl, went with a decidedly more conservative look in a floor-sweeping black gown. Models also made a strong showing, with names including Heidi Klum, Karlie Kloss, Alessandra Ambrosio, Adriana Lima, and Irina Shayk, all working the carpet.

Scroll through for more fabulous looks from the fundraiser’s red carpet and be sure to visit the full 2016 Cannes Film Festival gallery for high-wattage star sightings.