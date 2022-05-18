All the Best Looks from the 2022 Cannes Film Festival Red Carpet

From Eva Longoria to Julianne Moore.
By Tessa Petak May 18, 2022 @ 11:56 am
Now that awards season has come to an end, it's easy to fall into a fashion slump. Thankfully, every spring, the Cannes Film Festival comes to rescue us with a red carpet that rivals the Met and the Oscars.

Year after year, Cannes delivers some of the most jaw-dropping, eye-catching, and avant-garde fashion, from Bella Hadid's necklace top to Kristen Stewart's super-short romper. While the nearly two-week-long film extravaganza is technically about the movies, the celebrity style always steals the show.

This year's festivities mark the 75th celebration and takes place from May 17-28, showcasing 24 feature films over the 12 days, including Eva Longoria's Final Cut (Coupez!). This year's jury is making history, with Deepika Padukone, the first-ever Indian jury member, joining Noomi Rapace, Jasmine Trinca, Vincent Lindon, Rebecca Hall, Asghar Farhadi, Ladj Ly, Joachim Trier, Jasmine Trinca, and Jeff Nichols. Together, they'll decide which movies take home the coveted Palme d'Or and the competition's other awards

Read on for the award-worthy looks from the 2022 Cannes Film Festival.

Julianne Moore

Julianne Moore stunned in a black drop-waist and plunging Bottega Veneta gown on the red carpet of Final Cut (Coupez!).

Eva Longoria

Eva Longoria stepped onto the famous carpet in a jaw-dropping sheer black ruffled dress by Alberta Ferretti.

Lori Harvey

Lori Harvey accessorized her sunny yellow ballgown by Alexandre Vauthier with a blingy, diamond choker.

Jennifer Connelly

Jennifer Connelly attended a photo call for Top Gun: Maverick in a sparkly plaid sleeveless dress layered over a white blouse. She paired the chic look with reddish-brown, over-the-knee boots by Louis Vuitton.

Katherine Langford

Katherine Langford sparkled in a silver Prada column dress.

Viola Davis

Viola Davis's yellow Alexander McQueen gown featured an "exploded" neckline and corset boning. She wore the show-stopping yellow dress to the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick.

