All the Best Looks from the 2022 Cannes Film Festival Red Carpet

Now that awards season has come to an end, it's easy to fall into a fashion slump. Thankfully, every spring, the Cannes Film Festival comes to rescue us with a red carpet that rivals the Met and the Oscars.

Year after year, Cannes delivers some of the most jaw-dropping, eye-catching, and avant-garde fashion, from Bella Hadid's necklace top to Kristen Stewart's super-short romper. While the nearly two-week-long film extravaganza is technically about the movies, the celebrity style always steals the show.

This year's festivities mark the 75th celebration and takes place from May 17-28, showcasing 24 feature films over the 12 days, including Eva Longoria's Final Cut (Coupez!). This year's jury is making history, with Deepika Padukone, the first-ever Indian jury member, joining Noomi Rapace, Jasmine Trinca, Vincent Lindon, Rebecca Hall, Asghar Farhadi, Ladj Ly, Joachim Trier, Jasmine Trinca, and Jeff Nichols. Together, they'll decide which movies take home the coveted Palme d'Or and the competition's other awards

Read on for the award-worthy looks from the 2022 Cannes Film Festival.