Bella Hadid Was Basically Naked at the amfAR Gala in Cannes

ALBERTO PIZZOLI/Getty
Olivia Bahou
May 25, 2017 @ 2:30 pm

Just when you thought that no one could top Bella Hadid’s sky-high slit at last year’s Cannes Film Festival, the model just out-Bella-ed herself with this totally naked dress. Hadid showed up to the amfAR Gala at Cannes in a sheer dress that showed off almost every inch of her incredibly toned bod.

Dominique Charriau/Getty

Getty

The sparkling silver gown featured a slit above her hipbone, one-shoulder silhouette, and a dazzling long train. Even her underwear looked to be almost entirely sheer, leaving her one gust of wind away from a major wardrobe malfunction. She kept the rest of her look simple, wearing custom Rene Caovilla strappy silver sandals and pulling up her hair in a topknot.

Kevin Tachman/amfAR2017/Getty

Gisela Schober/Getty

While it’s hard to pull our eyes off of Bella, there were other celebs in attendance at the star-studded gala at the fabled Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Cap d’Antibes. From brand-new mom Irina Shayk to the always gorg Eva Longoria, the stars brought their A-games for the 2017 gala.

Keep scrolling for their stunning red carpet looks.

1 of 18 Dominique Charriau/Getty

Irina Shayk

2 of 18 Dominique Charriau/Getty

Eva Longoria

3 of 18 Getty

Nicole Kidman

4 of 18 Getty

Hailey Baldwin

Hailey Baldwin in Elie Saab Haute Couture.

5 of 18 Venturelli/Getty

Jessica Chastain

6 of 18 Getty

David Beckham

7 of 18 Dominique Charriau/Getty

Rita Ora

Rita Ora in Paula Cademartori sandals.

8 of 18 Getty

Diane Kruger

Diane Kruger in Chopard Jewelry.

9 of 18 Dominique Charriau/Getty

Will Smith

10 of 18 Mike Marsland/Getty

Kate Upton

Kate Upton in Chopard Jewelry.

11 of 18 Dominique Charriau/Getty

Joan Smalls

Joan Smalls in Elie Saab Haute Couture and Chopard Jewelry.

12 of 18 Venturelli/Getty

Sofia Richie

13 of 18 Venturelli/Getty

Doutzen Kroes

14 of 18 Getty

Coco Rocha

15 of 18 Venturelli/Getty

Tracee Ellis Ross

16 of 18 Dominique Charriau/Getty

Uma Thurman

17 of 18 Venturelli/Getty

Lindsay Lohan

18 of 18 Venturelli/Getty

Winnie Harlow

Winnie Harlow in an Ashi Studio dress and Chopard Jewelry.

