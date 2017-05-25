Bella Hadid Was Basically Naked at the amfAR Gala in Cannes

Just when you thought that no one could top Bella Hadid’s sky-high slit at last year’s Cannes Film Festival, the model just out-Bella-ed herself with this totally naked dress. Hadid showed up to the amfAR Gala at Cannes in a sheer dress that showed off almost every inch of her incredibly toned bod.

Dominique Charriau/Getty

Getty

The sparkling silver gown featured a slit above her hipbone, one-shoulder silhouette, and a dazzling long train. Even her underwear looked to be almost entirely sheer, leaving her one gust of wind away from a major wardrobe malfunction. She kept the rest of her look simple, wearing custom Rene Caovilla strappy silver sandals and pulling up her hair in a topknot.

VIDEO: See the Best Red Carpet Looks at the 2017 amfAR Gala at the Cannes Film Festival

Kevin Tachman/amfAR2017/Getty

Gisela Schober/Getty

While it’s hard to pull our eyes off of Bella, there were other celebs in attendance at the star-studded gala at the fabled Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Cap d’Antibes. From brand-new mom Irina Shayk to the always gorg Eva Longoria, the stars brought their A-games for the 2017 gala.

Keep scrolling for their stunning red carpet looks.