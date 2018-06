The Best Looks from the 2016 Cannes Film Festival Red Carpet

What better way to celebrate moving pictures than to sport a devil-may-care attitude and amp up the glam? That's what a roster of actresses, models, directors, and fashion darlings have begun to do this week in celebration of the 2016 Cannes Film Festival in France. Each year, the bulbs of flashing cameras nearly burst the minute a starlet like Natalie Portman adds a new, oftentimes custom, frock from the likes of say, Christian Dior, like she did in 2015, to her portfolio of best red carpet looks ever—and this one is no exception.

Julianne Moore was among the first to step out in a black, embellished gown that we think epitomizes movie stardom and plays nicely with other all-black and navy moments by Lily Donaldson and Doutzen Kroes. As for Eva Longoria, her two-tone, body hugging ivory and white dress proved that when it comes to dressing for one of film and fashion's glitziest occasions, you have to bring it. Look out for daring pantsuit getups from Susan Sarandon and Victoria Beckham, too.

And while the overseas style showdown also welcomes major wardrobe inspiration—so many stars change in and out of casual designer pieces and cocktail dresses during the day—it's their evening, party-going looks that ultimately dazzle. Click through for more gorgeous looks.