See the Most Beautiful Red Carpet of Cannes: amfAR Cinema Against Aids Gala

It doesn't get more glamorous than this at Cannes! The annual amfAR Cinema Against Aids Gala is traditionally the biggest red carpet event of the Cannes Film Festival, and the turnout at last night's 20th anniversary of the event didn't disappoint. Olivia Palermo (in Roberto Cavalli), Jessica Chastain (in Saint Laurent), Heidi Klum (in Marchesa), and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley (in Dior), all came for the festivities to raise awareness and funds for amfAR, The Foundation for AIDS Research, which is dedicated to research, prevention, and education for the disease. The night included dinner, dancing, and, as a special treat, a live fashion show sponsored by the World Gold Council's LoveGold initiative where 38 models walked the runway in glittering gold designs for The Ultimate Gold Collection Fashion Show. Click to see the red carpet fashion moments.
MORE:
• The Best Instagram Photos of Cannes
• Cannes Film Festival 2013 Fashion Photos
• The Most Memorable Looks At Cannes
• Vote For The Most Popular Cannes Dress