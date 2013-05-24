See the Most Beautiful Red Carpet of Cannes: amfAR Cinema Against Aids Gala

It doesn't get more glamorous than this at Cannes! The annual amfAR Cinema Against Aids Gala is traditionally the biggest red carpet event of the Cannes Film Festival, and the turnout at last night's 20th anniversary of the event didn't disappoint. Olivia Palermo (in Roberto Cavalli), Jessica Chastain (in Saint Laurent), Heidi Klum (in Marchesa), and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley (in Dior), all came for the festivities to raise awareness and funds for amfAR, The Foundation for AIDS Research, which is dedicated to research, prevention, and education for the disease. The night included dinner, dancing, and, as a special treat, a live fashion show sponsored by the World Gold Council's LoveGold initiative where 38 models walked the runway in glittering gold designs for The Ultimate Gold Collection Fashion Show. Click to see the red carpet fashion moments.

1 of 21 PDN/VILLARD/SIPA

Heidi Klum in Marchesa

Heidi Klum in Marchesa.

2 of 21 PDN/VILLARD/SIPA

Jessica Chastain in Saint Laurent

Jessica Chastain in Saint Laurent.

3 of 21 Stephane Cardinale/People Avenue/Corbis

Olivia Palermo in Roberto Cavalli

Olivia Palermo in Roberto Cavalli.

4 of 21 George Pimentel/WireImage

Stacy Keibler in Zac Posen

Stacy Keibler in Zac Posen.

5 of 21 David Fisher/Rex / Rex USA

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley in Dior

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley in Dior.

6 of 21 Mario Cartelli/Laprese/LaPresse/ZUMAPRESS.com

Irina Shayk in Elie Saab

Irina Shayk in Elie Saab.

7 of 21 Matt Baron / BEImages

Zhang Ziyi in Giambattista Valli

Zhang Ziyi in Giambattista Valli, Mouawad jewelry, and Ferragamo shoes.

8 of 21 Lia Toby/WENN

Sharon Stone in Roberto Cavalli

Sharon Stone in Roberto Cavalli.

9 of 21 Vittorio Zunino Celotto/French Select via Getty Images

Selita Ebanks

Selita Ebanks in Gabriela Cadena, Montblanc jewelry, and Jimmy Choo shoes.

10 of 21 XPOSUREPHOTOS

Rosario Dawson in Vionnet

Rosario Dawson in Vionnet.

11 of 21 James McCauley/Rex / Rex USA

Petra Nemcova in Elie Saab

Petra Nemcova in Elie Saab and Chopard jewelry.

12 of 21 James McCauley/Rex / Rex USA

Milla Jovovich in Valentino Couture

Milla Jovovich in Valentino Couture, a Jimmy Choo clutch, and David Yurman jewelry.

13 of 21 PA PHOTOS /LANDOV

Kylie Minogue in Roberto Cavalli

Kylie Minogue in Roberto Cavalli and Chopard jewelry.

14 of 21 Briquet-Hahn-Marechal/Abaca/startraksphoto

Kristin Scott Thomas in Lanvin

Kristin Scott Thomas in Lanvin, a Lanvin clutch, and Chopard jewelry.

15 of 21 XPOSUREPHOTOS.COM

Karolina Kurkova in Roberto Cavalli

Karolina Kurkova in Roberto Cavalli.

16 of 21 James McCauley/Rex/Rex USA

Karlie Kloss in Louis Vuitton

Karlie Kloss in Louis Vuitton.

17 of 21 Maria Laura Antonelli/startraksphoto.com

Joan Smalls in Givenchy

Joan Smalls in Givenchy.

18 of 21 XPOSUREPHOTOS.COM

Goldie Hawn in Maria Lucia Hohan

Goldie Hawn in Maria Lucia Hohan.

19 of 21 Nicolas Khayat/Rex/Rex USA

Dita Von Teese in Ulyana Sergeenko

Dita Von Teese in Ulyana Sergeenko and Chopard jewelry.

20 of 21 Dominique Charriau/amfAR13/Getty

Audrey Tautou in Lanvin

Audrey Tautou in Lanvin.

21 of 21 Venturelli/WireImage

Alessandra Ambrosio in Zuhair Murad

Alessandra Ambrosio in Zuhair Murad.

