The 2008 Cannes Party Circuit

Shia LaBeouf, Harrison Ford and Karen Allen

Indiana Jones vets Harrison Ford and Karen Allen made their newest co-star, Shia LaBeouf, feel like part of the family at the after-party for Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. How did LaBeouf feel about joining the cast for the latest installment of the action-packed series? "amp#91;There was a stuntamp#93; on motorcycles and I was driving with Harrison on the back. I knew if I went down, the movie was over," the young star recalled.