2008 Cannes Best Dressed

Angelina Jolie

Jolie was the epitome of Riviera glamor in a custom-made gown from Max Azria Atelier and gold-and-diamond jewels from Bulgari at the premiere of Kung Fu Panda. The expectant mom's secret style weapon? "Cole Haan makes a shoe with a Nike sole," she said at a press conference for the flick. "So I have a low heel with a Nike sole and I'm feeling great."