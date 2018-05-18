whitelogo
whitelogo
Cannes Film Festival
Subscribe
Fashion
Celebrity
Beauty
Hair
Lifestyle
Shop
In The Mag
How-To
Video
Subscribe
Close
Fashion
Down
Celebrity
Down
Beauty
Down
Hair
Down
Lifestyle
Down
Shop
Down
In The Mag
Down
How-To
Down
Video
Subscribe
Give a Gift
Get our Newsletter
Stay Connected
Home
Awards & Events
Film Festivals
Cannes Film Festival
Cannes Film Festival
Celebrity
Star-Studded: The Best Parties This Week
May 18, 2018 @ 12:00 pm
Clothing
The Dress Trend Everyone's Wearing at Cannes This Year
May 18, 2018 @ 11:00 am
Celebrity
The Most Jaw-Dropping Looks From Cannes Film Festival
May 16, 2018 @ 3:30 pm
Most Recent
Videos
See All the Hidden Messages in Thandie Newton’s
Star Wars
Dress
May 16, 2018 @ 11:30 am
Cannes Film Festival
The Best Street Style Moments From the 2018 Cannes Film Festival
May 14, 2018 @ 11:45 am
Videos
Cate Blanchett Led a Women's March on the Red Carpet at Cannes
May 13, 2018 @ 1:15 pm
Videos
Kendall Jenner Wore a Second Naked Dress to Cannes in Less Than 24-Hours
May 12, 2018 @ 3:30 pm
Most Recent
Videos
Bella Hadid and The Weeknd Continue Their Cannes PDA Tour with a Movie Date
May 12, 2018 @ 1:15 pm
Videos
Kendall Jenner Wows in Daring See-Through Minidress at Cannes
May 11, 2018 @ 8:30 pm
Videos
Bella Hadid Says Her No-Smiling Era Is Over
May 11, 2018 @ 11:30 am
Videos
Bella Hadid and The Weeknd Were Spotted Kissing in Cannes, and We Have the Receipts
May 11, 2018 @ 9:45 am
Cannes Film Festival
How to Experience Cannes Film Festival Without Setting Foot in France
May 10, 2018 @ 12:30 pm
Videos
Cate Blanchett Is Reportedly Joining a #MeToo Protest at Cannes
May 09, 2018 @ 11:45 am
Look of the Day
Julianne Moore Kicks Off Cannes Film Festival in a Must-See Gown
May 09, 2018 @ 11:00 am
Videos
Cate Blanchett Decided to Re-Wear Her 2014 Golden Globes Gown to Cannes for an Important Reason
May 08, 2018 @ 7:15 pm
Videos
How the Cannes Film Festival Is Working to Prevent Another Harvey Weinstein
Apr 30, 2018 @ 10:30 am
Videos
Cate Blanchett Is Officially Jury President of the 2018 Cannes Film Festival
Jan 04, 2018 @ 11:30 am
Celebrity
These Stars Rode Boats to the Venice Film Festival
Sep 06, 2017 @ 4:30 pm
Celebrity
Rita Ora Wears Her Grenfell Fire Tribute T-Shirt Again at Heathrow Airport
Jun 23, 2017 @ 9:15 am
Eyes
Daily Beauty Buzz: Jessica Chastain's Smoky Gray Shadow
May 30, 2017 @ 12:15 pm
Celebrity
Jessica Chastain Calls Out Cannes Films for "Quite Disturbing" Representation of Women
May 30, 2017 @ 10:15 am
Videos
Diane Kruger Might Have to Get a Tattoo After Losing This Bet
May 30, 2017 @ 9:45 am
Videos
Surprise! Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix Step Out as a Couple at Cannes
May 30, 2017 @ 8:30 am
Loading more content
LOAD MORE
Subscribe to InStyle
Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!