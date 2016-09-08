10 Films We're Excited to See at the Toronto International Film Festival

This week, we’re crossing the Canadian border and heading to the Toronto International Film Festival, running from Sept. 8 to Sept. 18. Aside from the fact that Toronto is one of our favorite cities to visit (hello, it's Drake's hometown), the TIFF slate includes the best new flicks before they debut in theaters. From small indies to big blockbusters, it's even known to launch many Oscar contenders.

While we’d like to see as many movies as we possibly can while at the festival, we’ve singled out ten films that have especially caught our eye. Plus, some of our favorite leading ladies star in them, like Anne Hathaway, Nicole Kidman, Taraji P. Henson, Natalie Portman, Emma Stone, Michelle Williams, Amy Adams, and newcomer Ruth Negga, who we already love just from watching a trailer of her film Loving. And how can we talk about our fave onscreen stars without mentioning Ryan Gosling? His film La La Land, which he stars in with Emma Stone (above), is one of the festival’s most anticipated premieres.

Check out our TIFF wish list below!