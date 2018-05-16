Your guide to film-festival fashion and red-carpet arrivals at Cannes, Sundance, Toronto International Film Festival, Tribeca Film Festival and Venice Film Festival. Learn the latest film-festival style news and see photos of celebrities' best fashion looks, from the best dresses, gowns and jewelry at Cannes to cute, casual outfits everyone's rocking for Sundance. Plus: Drool over the luxury lounges at film festivals like Sundance and Cannes--and see all the swag that those lucky celebs are gifted.

Your guide to film-festival fashion and red-carpet arrivals at Cannes, Sundance, Toronto International Film Festival, Tribeca Film Festival and Venice Film Festival. Learn the latest film-festival style news and see photos of celebrities' best fashion looks, from the best dresses, gowns and jewelry at Cannes to cute, casual outfits everyone's rocking for Sundance. Plus: Drool over the luxury lounges at film festivals like Sundance and Cannes--and see all the swag that those lucky celebs are gifted.