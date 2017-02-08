Here's Why You'll See White Bandanas Everywhere During Fashion Month

While each brand tries to make a statement of its own during fashion week, there's one accessory that designers, models, and editors will be wearing in common: a white bandana. The Business of Fashion has started the #TiedTogether movement about solidarity, unity, and inclusiveness during fashion week, and joining in is as simple as hitting "add to cart" on a bandana.

As fashion month kicks off on Thursday, beginning four weeks of runway shows from New York to London, Milan, and Paris, the industry will be incorporating these simple accessories as a sign of unity.

Designers like Tommy Hilfiger, Diane von Furstenberg, Prabal Gurung, 3.1 Phillip Lim, and Thakoon will be supporting the movement by incorporating the white bandana into their shows. Celebrity guests will wear bandanas as they sit in front rows, and street style influencers will be spotted wearing the accessory in many a paparazzi shot.

"In fashion, visuals often speak louder than words. So join together this Fashion Month to make a simple and singular visual statement: wear a white bandana as a sign to the world that you believe in the common bonds of humankind—regardless of race, sexuality, gender, or religion," Imran Amed, founder and CEO of The Business of Fashion wrote in a letter.

The white bandana will be spotted for the first time today at the Tommy Hilfiger show in Los Angeles. To support the powerful movement, pick up a white bandana ($12/dozen; amazon.com); tie it around your wrist, neck, head, handbag, or wherever you wish; and share a picture to social media with #TiedTogether.