The attached photo depicted Vestiaire contributing fashion director Kate Foley looking incredibly stylish in a pair of black Vans Old Skool low-tops, unpredictably paired with the most fetching yellow dress. Further research (i.e. Googling) showed her in the shoes again, but this time around teamed with a billowy white dress (above, right). And since then we've spotted even more of fashion's street-style set wearing the kicks, such as Hey Woman! creative director Veronika Heilbrunner (once with a chic black dress—above, center—and again as a tomboy counterpart to a pale-pink-themed ensemble—below). Blogger Aleali May (above, left) is also getting in on the action, using hers to punctuate a neo-utilitarian look.